Don Davis: Pandemic has influenced people to reconnect with natural world

Edible plants really are taking off. Surveys indicate 67 percent of adults are growing or are planning to grow plants for eating.

Vegetable gardening is the objective of 52 percent of adults. Growing herbs appeals to 33 percent and fruits to 31 percent.

Nutritious berries also are the rage. Gardeners will be enjoying their flavor in jams, pies, pancakes and smoothies.

Smaller lawn areas seem to be a trend to watch for. There is a movement away from large expanses of grass toward ground coverings with more variety.

Wildflowers and pollinator gardens will take over where lawns once grew. Grass no longer is the first choice for a green landscape.

Miniature houseplants plants are booming. Gardeners with limited time and space will be stocking up on small pots of cacti, succulents and tropical foliage for indoor culture.

Garden design is moving away from “eco-dead” plants and toward co-creating with nature. Future gardens will be places of beauty and abundance, not just “parsley around the turkey”, but richly woven ecologically functional spaces.

Insect numbers have dropped sharply in recent years. A major reason is night lighting.