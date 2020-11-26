Don Davis: Pandemic has influenced people to reconnect with natural world

Americans have shifted their priorities and turned to gardening in huge numbers. This is just one observation from Garden Media Group, a lawn and garden public relations firm specializing in surveying the public, tracking trends and promoting the green industry.
Gardening is hot, according to their Garden Trends Report 2021. It really has caught on, due to the pandemic’s effect on daily life.
GMG calls this “the Great Reset.” People are beginning to return to the basics and reconsidering their connection to the natural world.
The report predicts widespread efforts to make public spaces more inviting. Major thrusts include street tree planting and interiorscaping in stores with tropical foliage plants.
Creating garden rooms and bringing nature indoors will be of great interest. Demand for houseplants already is soaring to the stratosphere.
Indoor foliage has become essential for those workers who now work from home. Houseplants make attractive backdrops for virtual meetings and they improve concentration.
The ranks of American gardeners grew by 16 million in 2020, with many of the newbies under age 35. The biggest spenders on lawn and garden products were those between the ages of 35 and 44.
A desire for home grown food motivates many gardeners. People want to grow edible plants for home cooking and food security, as a safeguard against possible grocery store shortages.
Edible plants really are taking off. Surveys indicate 67 percent of adults are growing or are planning to grow plants for eating.
Vegetable gardening is the objective of 52 percent of adults. Growing herbs appeals to 33 percent and fruits to 31 percent.
Nutritious berries also are the rage. Gardeners will be enjoying their flavor in jams, pies, pancakes and smoothies.
Smaller lawn areas seem to be a trend to watch for. There is a movement away from large expanses of grass toward ground coverings with more variety.
Wildflowers and pollinator gardens will take over where lawns once grew. Grass no longer is the first choice for a green landscape.
Miniature houseplants plants are booming. Gardeners with limited time and space will be stocking up on small pots of cacti, succulents and tropical foliage for indoor culture.
Garden design is moving away from “eco-dead” plants and toward co-creating with nature. Future gardens will be places of beauty and abundance, not just “parsley around the turkey”, but richly woven ecologically functional spaces.
Insect numbers have dropped sharply in recent years. A major reason is night lighting.
Turning off the lights, or at least replacing them with yellow ones less attractive to insects, will become the right thing to do. Standard white lights draw insects by the hundreds or thousands, wearing them down through the night and making them easy prey for birds and other predators.
Americans are going to give more thought to the natural world. In the words of Doug Tallamy, professor of entomology at University of Delaware, “we will create a sustainable balance between humans and other earthlings and we will do it by living with nature instead of being apart from it.”
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
