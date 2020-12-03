Don Davis: Pay attention to indoor/outdoor plants in December

Weather and soil conditions will be ideal for planting. If you need new trees and shrubbery, be sure to plant them this month.

It is not yet too late to divide and transplant hardy perennials. The plants to consider include liriope, peony, iris, daylily and black-eyed Susan.

Mulching is a timely chore. It has many benefits and weed control is the most important.

You can spread a thick layer of wood mulch to eliminate the seedling chickweeds, henbits and hairy bitter cresses now sprouting in your gardens. Mulch’s smothering effect really does the job on young weeds if you spread it deep enough.

The mulch you spread this month will be around when spring comes to help prevent crabgrass. In summer you may need to refresh the mulch layer to maintain a barrier against weeds.

Pruning continues in December as shrubbery gets one more clipping before the year is over. Dormancy is setting in, making pruning more of a priority than it was last month.

This is one of the best months for pruning shrubbery such as abelia, arborvitae, beauty berry, boxwood, butterfly bush, cheery laurel, cotoneaster, eleagnus, euonymus, juniper, photinia, privet and yew.