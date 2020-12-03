Don Davis: Pay attention to indoor/outdoor plants in December

Plants indoors and out need our attention this month. Many gardeners look forward to longer and brighter days starting on the winter solstice, Dec. 21.
Flowering potted plants, including the poinsettia and Christmas cactus, will catch your eye and tempt you to bring them home.
Although poinsettias may come in various colors, red remains the favorite among buyers. These Mexican wildflowers are attractive for a month or more but they are not anything you can depend on as houseplants over the long haul.
Christmas cactus, now in full bloom, will you give you more indoor color over multiple decades with much less fuss. This tropical American spineless cactus blooms every fall and winter if you keep it cool and moderately dry in October.
Red and pink were your only choices before plant breeders developed new varieties of Christmas cactus. Now you can find a wide variety of flower colors in stores, ranging from subtle whitish pink to brilliant violet.
Lawns may need mowing one more time. This will take care of any tree leaves lying around and prepare your lawn for winter.
December is a time to spread lime and collect soil samples for testing. It is too late for seeding and fertilizing. Lawns go into a state of slow growth at this time of year, as energy rich carbohydrates accumulate in their roots.
Weather and soil conditions will be ideal for planting. If you need new trees and shrubbery, be sure to plant them this month.
It is not yet too late to divide and transplant hardy perennials. The plants to consider include liriope, peony, iris, daylily and black-eyed Susan.
Mulching is a timely chore. It has many benefits and weed control is the most important.
You can spread a thick layer of wood mulch to eliminate the seedling chickweeds, henbits and hairy bitter cresses now sprouting in your gardens. Mulch’s smothering effect really does the job on young weeds if you spread it deep enough.
The mulch you spread this month will be around when spring comes to help prevent crabgrass. In summer you may need to refresh the mulch layer to maintain a barrier against weeds.
Pruning continues in December as shrubbery gets one more clipping before the year is over. Dormancy is setting in, making pruning more of a priority than it was last month.
This is one of the best months for pruning shrubbery such as abelia, arborvitae, beauty berry, boxwood, butterfly bush, cheery laurel, cotoneaster, eleagnus, euonymus, juniper, photinia, privet and yew.
Boxwood is a popular source of greens for holiday decorations and the pruning method to use is called thinning. It involves reaching into the plant’s interior and snipping out a leafy stem about six inches long.
The spinach harvest is on. You can eat the whole plant by cutting it near the ground with a knife, or you could cut off some of its lower leaves as needed and allow for continued growth.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.