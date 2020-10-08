Don Davis: Pets can have an impact on landscaping

It is dog versus tree. Pets can have an impact on your home landscaping, especially when they take care of their business around plants.
Q. I am hoping that you can help with a debate we are having at my house. It seems that my once beautiful Kwanzan cherry tree is dying.
It had less leaves than normal and then it appeared to die on one side and now it is a bare, dry skeleton of a tree. I accept I cannot save it and have come to the part of this email that requires your expertise.
Can dog urine kill a tree? That seems to be the only enemy I have witnessed and I cringed every time I saw my grand dog, Jackson relieve himself on the base of my tree.
My husband adores the dog and I love him too, but I just have to know.
— N.A., Lynchburg
A. Dog urine is well known for killing patches of grass in lawns and it can affect any of the plants growing in your yard if there is enough of it.
Female dogs do their thing mostly in one spot while male dogs spread it around, particularly on vertical objects.
Urine contains a high concentration of salts, which can burn plant roots. A 20-year-old Kwanzan cherry with a wide spreading root system would require large quantities of dog urine to do significant damage.
Even if Jackson is a large-size dog, there is little chance of its urine killing a well-established tree. There also is the effect of rainfall which dilutes the salts and washes them out of the top soil. Insects such as wood borers, diseases such as canker, and extreme drought are more likely to have killed your tree than Jackson.
Bark splitting on the tree’s trunk also could explain its demise.
Q. What do I do with a five-foot-tall hibiscus this winter? Prune it? Store it where? Or as you say put it in a closet for four months and forget about it?
— H.H., Lynchburg
A. You must have a tropical Chinese hibiscus which grows best indoors when placed close to a south facing window that gets plenty of sun. The more sun the better. Although you could prune it, there is no need to if your home has enough room for the hibiscus. Stored in a closet and kept dry as a bone works well for amaryllis bulbs at this time of year. Hibiscus needs light and occasional watering.
Q. Mom wanted me to ask you when is the best time to cut back hydrangeas and lilac bushes.
— S.G., Madison Heights
A. Lilacs finish blooming in May and the pruning season runs from that time until about July. Big leaf or house hydrangea, the most common kind, is pruned in June and July, right after it stops blooming. Cutting it back now will have a negative impact on next year’s flowering potential.
