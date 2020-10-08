Don Davis: Pets can have an impact on landscaping

Even if Jackson is a large-size dog, there is little chance of its urine killing a well-established tree. There also is the effect of rainfall which dilutes the salts and washes them out of the top soil. Insects such as wood borers, diseases such as canker, and extreme drought are more likely to have killed your tree than Jackson.

Bark splitting on the tree’s trunk also could explain its demise.

Q. What do I do with a five-foot-tall hibiscus this winter? Prune it? Store it where? Or as you say put it in a closet for four months and forget about it?

— H.H., Lynchburg

A. You must have a tropical Chinese hibiscus which grows best indoors when placed close to a south facing window that gets plenty of sun. The more sun the better. Although you could prune it, there is no need to if your home has enough room for the hibiscus. Stored in a closet and kept dry as a bone works well for amaryllis bulbs at this time of year. Hibiscus needs light and occasional watering.

Q. Mom wanted me to ask you when is the best time to cut back hydrangeas and lilac bushes.

— S.G., Madison Heights

A. Lilacs finish blooming in May and the pruning season runs from that time until about July. Big leaf or house hydrangea, the most common kind, is pruned in June and July, right after it stops blooming. Cutting it back now will have a negative impact on next year’s flowering potential.