Don Davis: Preparing the yard for winter

Gardeners try to finish their yard work this month and prepare for winter. They also spend time indoors reading the 2021 seed and plant catalogs, which already have begun to arrive in the mail.
Fall’s first frost takes a heavy toll on annual flowers, most of which turn brown over night. You could pull up and dispose of impatiens, marigolds and vincas, while leaving the dead salvias and zinnias in your garden to provide seeds for hungry finches and sparrows.
It is time to say goodbye to crabgrass once frost hits. The same is not true of wiregrass, which has a perennial life cycle and is never killed by cold.
The seeds of cold hardy weeds continue to germinate in November. You could be seeing chickweed, henbit and hairy bittercress popping up in gardens, landscapes, lawns and containers.
Although lawns grow more slowly this month, there still is a need to mow. Before putting your lawn mower away for the winter, be sure to run it briefly with some gasoline stabilizer added to the fuel tank to improve its chances of starting again when spring comes.
Lawns grown under higher maintenance conditions may be fertilized. Organic fertilizers applied in November will release nutrients over an extended time because the soil microbes involved in breaking down these products do their work slowly, if at all, when soil turns cold.
November is the best time to start a compost pile. This is due to the fact that tree leaves — the most important ingredient in composting — are lying around freely available.
Cold and frost improve the flavor of many vegetables. You will enjoy the sweetness and crunch of carrots, radishes, lettuce and cabbage among others.
Flower buds are showing on potted Christmas cactus plants, which will bloom best if kept in a cool room by a sunny window. The elongated leaves of established amaryllis plants have begun to lose their color and shrivel up as these bulbs get deeper into their dormant period and prepare for blooming this winter
You can find amaryllis bulbs in stores this month. While shopping for them, remember size means everything where amaryllis is concerned as the biggest bulbs will produce two or three tall stalks full of huge flowers while the small ones have only one flowering stalk.
Houseplants have begun adapting to the stresses of seasonal change. They must put up with shorter days, low light levels, low temperature and low humidity.
Light and watering are the two most critical concerns when growing houseplants.
When their needs do not get satisfied, you could see leaves wilt and turn yellow, and either drop off the plant (schefflera, fern, croton) or dry up and cling to plant stems (dracaena, philodendron, peace lily).
Your houseplants could require watering more often than usual due to the low humidity created by your home’s heating system. Checking the soil for moisture using your finger on a weekly basis for the next few months is one way to help them survive.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
