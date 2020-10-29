Don Davis: Preparing the yard for winter

Gardeners try to finish their yard work this month and prepare for winter. They also spend time indoors reading the 2021 seed and plant catalogs, which already have begun to arrive in the mail.

Fall’s first frost takes a heavy toll on annual flowers, most of which turn brown over night. You could pull up and dispose of impatiens, marigolds and vincas, while leaving the dead salvias and zinnias in your garden to provide seeds for hungry finches and sparrows.

It is time to say goodbye to crabgrass once frost hits. The same is not true of wiregrass, which has a perennial life cycle and is never killed by cold.

The seeds of cold hardy weeds continue to germinate in November. You could be seeing chickweed, henbit and hairy bittercress popping up in gardens, landscapes, lawns and containers.

Although lawns grow more slowly this month, there still is a need to mow. Before putting your lawn mower away for the winter, be sure to run it briefly with some gasoline stabilizer added to the fuel tank to improve its chances of starting again when spring comes.