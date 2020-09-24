Don Davis:Rainy weather had been good for some plants, bad for others

Rainy weather during the last two months has been good for some plants but not others.
You can see the effects of wet weather in many of our area’s ornamental cherry trees, which will have no display of colorful autumn foliage this year because all of their leaves are lying on the ground.
Q. The flowering cherry tree in my front yard in Wyndhurst seems to drop its leaves earlier each year. In the last few weeks, it went from full of leaves to zero. Is this normal or a problem?
— B.H., Lynchburg
A. Yoshino cherries and others are looking like plucked chickens, thanks to fungal and bacterial diseases that thrive with frequent rains. There is not much you can do about it, other than raking up and disposing of the dropped leaves in an effort to reduce the chance of infection next year. Your cherry tree will come back as usual with blooms and fresh leaves in spring, as these leaf diseases are no more harmful to cherries than the common cold is to humans.
Q. What grass seed do you recommend for overseeding now? Do you still recommend adding bluegrass seed to tall fescue or do you recommend not using tall fescue? My lawn had lots of brown patch during the summer.
— S.M., Lynchburg
A. This is an excellent time to overseed your lawn with any kind of grass seed. Tall fescues still are the best grasses for sun to partial shade.
This is true even though they have occasional problems with rhizoctonia brown patch.
For maximum lawn quality, it always is good to plant a 90% fescue and 10% Kentucky bluegrass mixture. The newer bluegrasses, such as the Avalanche, Gaelic, Jump Start and Thermal Blue found in a bag of Scotts Kentucky Bluegrass Mix, have great vigor and a network of underground rhizomes that makes your lawn extremely dense.
Q. Several years ago, you had a suggestion about chrysanthemums. You advised that, when cutting them back in the summer, it is a good idea to stick the cuttings back into some dirt. Well, I did that, and now I have chrysanthemums ALL OVER THE PLACE. My question is whether I have missed my window of opportunity to prune my rose bushes for the winter.
— D.G., Lynchburg
A. The time to trim hybrid tea and most other roses runs from now until November. Your yard must be the brightest spot in the neighborhood with all those mums in bloom.
Q. Do you know the name of the insect in my attached photo? It looks like it could be a relative of the katydid.
— R.J., Evington
A. It is a full-grown praying mantis. You are right about katydids. Both insects are classified as members of the orthoptera order, along with roaches, crickets, grass hoppers and walking sticks. This is mating season, a time when female praying mantises are known to bite off their mate’s head while their eggs are getting fertilized.
