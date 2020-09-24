Don Davis:Rainy weather had been good for some plants, bad for others

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rainy weather during the last two months has been good for some plants but not others.

You can see the effects of wet weather in many of our area’s ornamental cherry trees, which will have no display of colorful autumn foliage this year because all of their leaves are lying on the ground.

Q. The flowering cherry tree in my front yard in Wyndhurst seems to drop its leaves earlier each year. In the last few weeks, it went from full of leaves to zero. Is this normal or a problem?

— B.H., Lynchburg

A. Yoshino cherries and others are looking like plucked chickens, thanks to fungal and bacterial diseases that thrive with frequent rains. There is not much you can do about it, other than raking up and disposing of the dropped leaves in an effort to reduce the chance of infection next year. Your cherry tree will come back as usual with blooms and fresh leaves in spring, as these leaf diseases are no more harmful to cherries than the common cold is to humans.

Q. What grass seed do you recommend for overseeding now? Do you still recommend adding bluegrass seed to tall fescue or do you recommend not using tall fescue? My lawn had lots of brown patch during the summer.