Don Davis: The best gifts for gardeners

Gardeners appreciate gifts they can use, either now or when spring comes. Here are a few ideas for holiday gift giving.
• Plant Caddie: Five nylon and steel wheels allow you to move potted plants weighing up to 500 pounds with ease while keeping the pot above the floor to prevent staining. One of the wheels on this $29.95 item from www.stokesseeds.com has a locking castor to keep the caddie from rolling away.
• Trio of Christmas Cactus: Three varieties of flowering cactus together in a five-inch pot produce a swirl of colors from golden yellow to red, pink and white. You get Christmas cacti such as Cristen, Dark Marie and Christmas Flame for $24.95 from www.logees.com.
• Intense LED Grow Light Shelf: You will be able to raise all the plants needed for your garden with this four-foot-long shelf equipped with two levels of growing area illuminated by four T8 cool white LED bulbs. There is plenty of room for seedlings, stem cuttings and bulbs on this unit, which costs $599.95 at www.parkseed.com.
• Onion t-shirt: This green shirt comes with a row of white onion plants shown in gradually larger sizes with the words “Layers of Flavor.” It sells for $25.95 at www.dixondalefarms.com.
• Hummingbird Canna Collection: You can create a hummingbird playground with this collection which focuses on red canna lilies, such as The President, Firebird, Red Dazzler, Robert Kemp and Cherry Red. Fifteen individually labeled rhizomes are $75 at www.cannas.net.
• Kitchen Towels from Italy: These 20 x 27-inch linen towels, decorated with a variety of colorful Tuscan agricultural designs, sell for $18 at www.growitalian.com.
• Monticello’s Favorite Flowers Seed Collection: Packaged in a reusable tin are packets of sensitive plants, Johnny jump up, cockscomb, pot marigold, pincushion flower, sweet pea, Joseph’s coat, globe amaranth, love in a mist and corn poppy. These annual flowers, available for $26 at www.monticelloshop.org, form the backbone of the flower beds at Monticello.
• Container Kitchen Garden Seed Collection: This one is designed for gardeners who want to grow vegetables in pots, window boxes and other containers. It features scaled down varieties of tomato, lettuce, carrot, Swiss chard and basil carefully chosen for container culture and you can get it from www.reneesgarden.com for $13.95.
• Dynamic Power Garden Kneeler: Anyone having trouble getting up and down as they take care of their gardens will appreciate the world’s first power-assisted kneeler. Two spring cylinders under the padded kneeling panel provide controlled and adjustable support as you lower into and rise out of a kneeling position. When flipped over, this item from www.gardeners.com, priced at $159, becomes a sturdy seat.
• Garden Tower 2: You have 50 side pockets on this 44-inch tower where you can tuck in flower, herb and vegetable plants. The center is a vermicomposting system, where you add a half cup of worms in spring along with fruit and vegetable scraps from your kitchen. Worms then turn your waste into organic fertilizer for the plants. You can get it at www.burpee.com for $389.95.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
