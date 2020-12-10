Don Davis: The best gifts for gardeners

Gardeners appreciate gifts they can use, either now or when spring comes. Here are a few ideas for holiday gift giving.

• Plant Caddie: Five nylon and steel wheels allow you to move potted plants weighing up to 500 pounds with ease while keeping the pot above the floor to prevent staining. One of the wheels on this $29.95 item from www.stokesseeds.com has a locking castor to keep the caddie from rolling away.

• Trio of Christmas Cactus: Three varieties of flowering cactus together in a five-inch pot produce a swirl of colors from golden yellow to red, pink and white. You get Christmas cacti such as Cristen, Dark Marie and Christmas Flame for $24.95 from www.logees.com.

• Intense LED Grow Light Shelf: You will be able to raise all the plants needed for your garden with this four-foot-long shelf equipped with two levels of growing area illuminated by four T8 cool white LED bulbs. There is plenty of room for seedlings, stem cuttings and bulbs on this unit, which costs $599.95 at www.parkseed.com.