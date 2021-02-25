Don Davis: The lives of trees

Tree life spans can be short or long. It all depends on environmental conditions and the kinds of trees involved.
The longest living trees are slow growers. They have thick bark, dense wood and resist decay.
Trees with staying power over the decades and centuries also have naturally occurring chemical defenses to ward off insect pests and decay causing fungi. These include phenolic compounds and resins, such as those produced by pines when their trunks are attacked by bark beetles.
Apple trees may grow 30 feet tall and produce fruit for more than 60 years, if you take care of them. Twenty years is what you can expect from dwarf apples trees.
Green ash trees once lived to a maximum of 175 years before the accidental importation of emerald ash borer from Asia. Now, ashes are lucky to reach 10 years of age before they succumb to borers.
River birch, native to the south, lives at least 70 years. Paper birch, native to the north, lives to be more than 200 in Canada but only 30 when planted in Lynchburg.
Red cedar trees, slender and upright when young, develop a rounded outline with age. Their maximum life is 300 years.
The oldest trees east of the Mississippi are bald cypresses, swamp loving conifers that drop their leaves in winter. Growing along the Black River in North Carolina are cypress trees that are more than 2,600 years old.
Flowering dogwoods often expire after 30 or 40 years, saddled with diseases such as canker and discula anthracnose. Where conditions are favorable, they can live to be 100.
Eastern hemlocks live for 100 years or so in Lynchburg. They prefer colder climates where average longevity is 450 years and their maximum life span is 800.
The longest living maple is sugar maple which can live as long as 400 years. Red maples may hang on for up to 300 years and silver maples get broken up by wind and ice before they ever reach 100.
Norway maples planted by the thousands as street trees in Lynchburg after World War II were mostly gone by 1990. Japanese maples can last for 100 years if their soil stays moist and there is no canker disease.
Pin oak is a fast grower that lives 125 years at most. One for the long haul is white oak with an average life of 300 years and a maximum of 600.
Oaks are among the longest lived trees. You can expect up to 400 years of leafy shade from overcup, post, and northern red oaks.
Lynchburg’s weather is too hot and dry for best growth of white pine, which rarely reaches 100 years of age. In colder climates, it can get to be 450.
Nut trees have long life spans. Pecans and black walnuts live to be at least 250 years old.
The huge native poplar trees at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest are well over 200 years old. Non-native hybrid poplars sold in mail order catalogs usually last only 10 years.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
