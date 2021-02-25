Don Davis: The lives of trees

Flowering dogwoods often expire after 30 or 40 years, saddled with diseases such as canker and discula anthracnose. Where conditions are favorable, they can live to be 100.

Eastern hemlocks live for 100 years or so in Lynchburg. They prefer colder climates where average longevity is 450 years and their maximum life span is 800.

The longest living maple is sugar maple which can live as long as 400 years. Red maples may hang on for up to 300 years and silver maples get broken up by wind and ice before they ever reach 100.

Norway maples planted by the thousands as street trees in Lynchburg after World War II were mostly gone by 1990. Japanese maples can last for 100 years if their soil stays moist and there is no canker disease.

Pin oak is a fast grower that lives 125 years at most. One for the long haul is white oak with an average life of 300 years and a maximum of 600.

Oaks are among the longest lived trees. You can expect up to 400 years of leafy shade from overcup, post, and northern red oaks.

Lynchburg’s weather is too hot and dry for best growth of white pine, which rarely reaches 100 years of age. In colder climates, it can get to be 450.