Don Davis: Time to plan for spring

You can start planting in a few more weeks. Now is the time to plan your gardens and decide what is needed.

Q. I recently had some trees removed from a mulched over area of my yard. I wish to keep the mulch, but now the area gets a lot of sunlight.

I want to plant some shrubbery in the area with an emphasis on low maintenance. I was thinking about forsythia, azalea, Mexican heather, juniper and or Japanese holly.

I was hoping for a little color as well. So my questions are: Are these choices reasonable? Do you have any suggestions in mind? Lastly, when would be the optimum time to plant?

— R.W., Lynchburg

A. Your choices are quite reasonable except for the Mexican heather, which does not survive Virginia winters. Azaleas would probably grow well around the edges of your area where there is partial shade. The suggestions I have in mind are native to eastern North America, and foremost among them is high bush blueberry. Planting a dozen or so blueberry bushes would be an investment in beauty, as well as flavor and nutrition.