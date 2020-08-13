Don Davis:Time to plan your colorful fall garden

Your fall gardens can include beds, borders and containers of ornamental vegetables. Many cold hardy crops have bright colors in fall, and the time to start planting their seeds is this month.
Kale comes in multiple shades of green, blue-green and reddish purple. The new gourmet kale from Renee’s Garden Seeds (reneesgarden.com) called Purple Moon has frilled and ruffled leaves of deep purple. You can enjoy their mild and nutty flavor raw in salads or cooked in soups and stews.
Another colorful kale is Scarlet, an heirloom with tightly curled frilly leaves and red veins. You will find it in the Johnny’s Selected Seeds (johnnyseeds.com) catalog along with the hybrid Redbor, which has ruffled dark reddish-purple leaves that curl downward.
Red Russian kale has purple stems and veins contrasting with its blue-green leaves. It is extremely cold hardy and you can get 2,000 seeds for $1.55 from Twilley Seeds, (800) 622-7333.
Purple Lady is a miniature heirloom bok choy with plum-colored leaves and bright lime green stems featured in the Baker Creek catalog (rareseeds.com). It also lists tatsoi, an Asian green that forms low growing rosettes of round, glossy green leaves full of flavor and nutrition.
An heirloom collard called Ole Timey Blue has bluish-green leaves with purple stalks and veins. It was donated to Seed Savers Exchange (seedsavers.org) by the Blackwell family of Alabama where they grew it for more than 100 years.
Seed Savers also carries a burgundy-leaved beet called Bull’s Blood. For greater color variation, you could plant Rainbow Mix from Park Seeds (parkseed.com), a packet that includes golden, red, white and Bull’s Blood beets.
The bulbous stem of kohlrabi is attractive particularly in purple. You can plant Early Purple Vienna from Seeds of Italy (italyseeds.com) or the hybrid Kolibri from Harris Seeds (harrisseedsorganic.com) for an even earlier harvest.
Mustard greens are available in several shades of purple and maroon with large flat or finely serrated frilly leaves.
Deep Purple, the most common purple mustard, is sold by Twilley and others.
Fancy-leaved purple mustards are found in the Johnny’s catalog. You can choose from Ruby Streaks, Scarlet Frills and Red Splendor with flavors ranging from sweet to pungent.
Red veins in the green leaves of a new spicy hot arugula from Burpee Seeds (burpee.com) called Red Dragon are attractive. It has a vivid color you will enjoy in salads and sandwiches.
Purplish heads of radicchio have white veins for contrast. This vegetable is tasty in salads and you will find 17 varieties of it in the Seeds of Italy catalog.
Brilliantly colored stems are the main attraction when you grow Swiss chards such as Bright Lights, Northern Lights Mix and Rainbow blend.
They come in yellow, red, orange, gold, pink, magenta and the original white.
Seeds for red-leaf or loose-head lettuces are widely available. You also can get various kinds of red butterhead, romaine, batavia and bibb lettuce seeds from catalogs such as Johnny’s.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
