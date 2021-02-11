Roses come and go. Fortunately, there is a new batch of them introduced every year to the gardening world.
Among the new hybrid tea roses for 2021 is a fully double magenta-plum-colored rose called Perfume Factory. This “aromatic superstar” is described as strong, spicy and fruity.
Another hybrid tea to consider is Enchanted Peace, with its large fragrant flowers looking like a multi-colored version of the original Peace rose. Buds open with yellow petals suffused with orange that ultimately turn pink along their edges.
Painted Porcelain’s double flowers start out creamy white splashed and stippled with pink, then they turn solid pink in the heat of summer. Its sweet fragrance and long stems make this rose a good choice if you want cut flowers.
Intense yellow mixed with white makes Larger Than Life an eye- catching new rose. Each of its double flowers can have an incredible 80 to 95 petals and measure more than five inches across.
New shrub roses include the first miniature version of Knock Out, a fire-engine red, non-fading rose with flowers and plants of reduced size called Petite Knock Out. This long-blooming, disease-resistant rose has a size suitable for containers.
Ringo All Star is robust and low maintenance due to its self-cleaning growth pattern that eliminates the need for deadheading. Its multi-colored single flowers start out melon orange with a cherry red center that turn pink and lavender as they age.
The other new shrub rose, Pink Snowflakes, has dozens or hundreds of two-inch wide single flowers that begin deep pink that fades to white in the center and finally turn pastel pink. Its tea-like scent is fruity but subtle.
Also multi-colored is Sunset Horizon, a floribunda rose with large blooms that go from bright yellow to deep pink and cherry red. It has an excellent level of resistance to rose diseases such as powdery mildew.
Another new floribunda for 2021 is called Silver Lining. Its clusters of double flowers bloom in waves of silvery lavender.
A ground cover rose spreading freely but growing only one foot tall, Playful Happy Trails has many attractive attributes. This new member of the Happy Trails series of roses produces mildly fruity smelling flowers with dark red petals fading to yellow in the center.
Fun in the Sun is a grandiflora rose, a good cut flower with “superb” resistance to diseases, such as powdery mildew and rust, and a fragrance called “phenomenal.” Its fully double blooms go through shades of pink, cream and white.
At three feet tall, Sitting Pretty grandiflora rose is suitable for small gardens and containers. This pink rose is perfectly shaped with 25 petals per bloom.
It has a slightly fragrant damask scent and a good amount of disease resistance. Sitting Pretty was developed by William Radler, the breeder of the world’s most popular rose, Knock Out.
Two climbing roses also are among the new 2021 roses, Cup of Gold and Golden Opportunity.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
