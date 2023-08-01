Dorothy McIntyre, a longtime resident of Bedford, has become a driving force behind the success of the Forest Farmers Market, which takes place each Saturday.

Since 2011, she has transformed a simple idea into a vibrant marketplace that has thrived for more than a decade.

In 1994, McIntyre and her husband Jim relocated from Long Island, New York, to Virginia. With a background in nursing and a passion for gardening, McIntyre’s interests began to evolve, setting the stage for her eventual involvement in the local food movement.

Inspired by her growing connection to local food and sustainability, McIntyre delved deeper into the concept of eating locally and understanding the long-term benefits it offers. In 2010, she read a book that shed light on the importance of sustainable agriculture and the role of farmers markets in building resilient communities. This newfound knowledge ignited a spark within McIntyre, prompting her to take action and address the lack of local options in the Forest area.

“There was no way of getting anything local there other than driving 40 minutes downtown to the Lynchburg market,” she said. “I kept on complaining about it and my husband finally said, ‘You stop complaining or you do something about it.’”

She contacted the county and suggested the establishment of a farmers market where locals could conveniently access fresh produce. Encouraged by the county’s positive response, she worked tirelessly for a year to bring the Forest Farmers Market to fruition. In 2011, the market opened its doors outside of the Forest Library on Forest Road with 11 vendors and has since expanded to 40 to 45 vendors, with three original participants still involved.

McIntyre said the Forest Farmers Market is committed to featuring producer-only vendors. Responding to the passion and dedication of local farmers, McIntyre made the pivotal decision in 2013 to transition to a producer-only model.

While the market’s growth has brought joy to McIntyre, it has not come without its challenges. As its popularity has surged, so has the demand for participation, making it necessary to carefully select vendors who align with the market’s values.

“We go more artisan than craft,” she said. “I ask them to take something raw and create something with it. So it’s more of an artisan than a craft.”

One of the ongoing challenges faced by the market is parking. As the market continues to attract larger crowds, the available parking space has become harder to find.

On market days, she arrives early assisting vendors with stall assignments and setting up their tents. Walking through the bustling market, engaging with customers and vendors, McIntyre takes pride in witnessing the vibrant community she has helped create.

“I’m glad that I was able to create that atmosphere and that people want to come and enjoy it,” she said. “There’s a section, that in the morning where the people start coming through, it’s just an iconic farmer’s market, picture-perfect kind of thing.”

In an effort to track the market’s growth and impact, she recently implemented customer counts, revealing an average of 1,400 to 1,800 visitors each Saturday.

Julie Regan first met McIntyre in the early 1990s when they were both new to Lynchburg. They were living in the Walden Pond apartments, a temporary housing arrangement for people relocating to the Hill City.

“We had a lot in common,” Regan said. “Our oldest were similar age, our husbands were both kind of mathy and Dorothy was just very, very nice and pleasant. We’re both from the northeast so we had our geographical background and we just got along instantly.”

With their three children of similar ages, the two families would occasionally meet up on Friday afternoons to let the kids play and catch up. They also have an annual tradition of baking Christmas cookies together, which started more than 30 years ago.

“I call her a salt-of-the-earth kind of person. She’s raising bees and she likes making bread from scratch and I’m not that person. I’m the ‘gonna go to Kroger’ type,” she joked. “She’s all about healthy ingredients and the farm-to-table experience. So it didn’t surprise me at all that she started doing the farmers market.”

Regan described McIntyre as a “workhorse” who gets things done.

“She’s a wealth of knowledge, she’s a hard worker, super friendly, she’s a proponent of healthy eating and just supports the vendors and the customers,” she said.

McIntyre, who lives now at Smith Mountain Lake, currently serves as the secretary for the Bedford Agriculture Board and started a new farmers market in Moneta earlier this year.

She and her husband also recently purchased an 1896 farmhouse in Body Camp, near Bedford, which they are rehabilitating and cultivating muscadines, a variety of southern grapes.