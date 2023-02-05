Jean Bowman and her daughter, Lauren Weakley, met Garry Viar, owner of Garrett Wayne Exquisite Apparel, four years ago when they were downtown looking for a formal dress for Lauren’s high school prom.

“We had not been having tremendous luck and we were unaware of his shop until we walked past and saw the beautiful gowns in the window display,” Bowman said. “We stopped in, ended up having one of the most fun afternoons ever, left with a dress and have returned for every formal event since then — we are to six and counting. We never even look anywhere else.”

She praised the gown selections — which she describes as unique, beautiful, and affordable — and the ambience of the store.

“But what really sets it apart the most is Garry himself, his intuition and observation,” she said. “He pays attention to the reactions of his clients and uses those responses to guide them to the perfect gown. Every time we went to the shop with an idea in mind, my daughter chose a dress that Garry suggested instead.”

Viar, a Lynchburg native, opened his shop inside the Galleria at 915 Main St. seven years ago and sells prom, pageant and mother of the bride dresses.

He said his style tends to lean more toward "classic elegance."

“I grew up in Lynchburg. I know Lynchburg. I know what Lynchburg has, what Lynchburg needs, and I try to bring another element to eveningwear. I just I put my all into it. And so far it's worked,” he said.

Bowman recalled a time that her daughter needed a shorter gown for a semi-formal event once and he assisted them in finding a floor-length gown that could be shortened, which ended up being one of Weakley's favorite looks ever.

Weakley, 18, said she has never left the shop without having fun and feeling like her "most beautiful self."

“And isn’t that what we all want? Garry is simply the best there is,” she said.

In the 1980s, he moved to New York and became involved with the Miss America Pageant as well as the Miss Manhattan pageant, which he directed.

He was there for about 10 years before returning to Lynchburg to care for his sick mother, all the while thinking he would eventually return to New York City.

He became involved with the Miss Virginia pageant at the Lynchburg level because he missed having a local competition.

He started the Miss Amherst County competition in 1989 where Shannon Bream, now a journalist for Fox News, won and eventually became Miss Virginia in 1991. Viar continued working with the Miss Lynchburg pageant, eventually became the director and did that for a few years.

The dress shop stemmed from Viar sending the girls to get their undergarments from a store in the Galleria.

“The lady who owned the store called me one day and said she was going to sell the store and asked if I was interested, so I just did it and I went to market and bought gowns,” he said.

The shop started as just as pageant dress boutique but Viar began carrying prom dresses when girls came in looking for those and eventually started carrying mother-of-the-bride dresses too when women were asking for those.

He carries dresses in sizes from 0 to 30 and he has pageant contestants come to him from all over the United States.

Government restrictions in the height of the pandemic almost shut him down.

“I couldn't do any everything. Everything stopped,” he said. “In that entire year, I sold two dresses. So many times I thought, you know, just lock the doors. It's not worth it. But something kept saying don’t, so I didn’t. I love fashion. I love beautiful things and so I love seeing people love what they're going to wear. And that's why I kept it.”

Pageants can get really expensive so Viar tries to help people as much as he can.

“You're going to be in a pageant to try to win a $5,000 scholarship, and you're going to spend $1,000 on an evening gown. That makes no sense,” he said. “I've worked with so many Miss America contestants in which many of their parents couldn't afford to send them to college. But by competing at Miss Virginia, Miss whatever, they're now doctors and lawyers. That’s the passion that I have with that. I love seeing people achieve their goals.”

“I know a little thing about pageant dresses” were Viar's words when Ava Braatz walked into the shop wide-eyed and totally overwhelmed by the pageant process.

"Garry took me under his wing and influenced me more than just getting me bejeweled and beautified for the Miss Virginia Pageant," said Braatz, who competed last year. "He makes you feel bold, passionate, and altogether fabulous and that’s before you even step into the dressing room. Garry quickly became someone I hold very near to my heart, because when he sees something in someone, he won’t let it go."

Every dress in this store, Viar has seen on a human being.

“I go to market. I watch the lines that I carry, I watch their runway shows and I call it my process of elimination,” he said. “I go away and come back and I mark the ones that I like and then we come back, we watch it again.”

There are a few dresses of which he has two, of but most of the time, there is just one of each dress in the shop. If a girl comes in to buy a prom dress, he won’t sell that same prom dress again that season.

“Regardless of whether you are a single mother that's working and trying to buy her daughter a prom dress or if you've got no limit as to what you can spend on a prom dress, I treat everybody the same,” he said. “I want everybody to have a wonderful experience and I want everybody to have a dress for prom that they love that she loves.”