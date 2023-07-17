The Downtown 2040 Lynchburg Master Plan is the winner of the 2023 Commonwealth Plan of the Year Award, a news release states.

Julie Chop, vice president of External Affairs for APA Virginia said in the release, “the plan is of incredible breadth. It takes on an ambitious, high-bar task and addresses it on the essential fronts — mobility, commerce, and placemaking — to the benefit of Lynchburg and its citizens.”

The Master Plan’s project team was led by Roanoke’s Hill Studio, supporting the City of Lynchburg’s Department of Community Development, with additional involvement by Arnet Multrow, Alta Planning + Design, and Hurt & Proffitt. The team mixed public meetings, online resources, and design events in creative ways to promote and champion an inclusive, community-informed planning process, the release states.

According to the release, the Downtown Lynchburg Master Plan stood out to the Awards Committee for several reasons including: targeted design concepts for four essential buildings in the downtown that were ripe candidates for adaptive reuse; the mobility hub recommendation would expand alternative modes of transportation to more of Lynchburg’s residents and workers; and the compelling, impactful case made for returning two-way traffic to Lynchburg’s downtown core.