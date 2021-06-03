Downtown Lynchburg to feature fireworks July 2

For the first time since 2017, Downtown Lynchburg will have a fireworks display in celebration of Independence Day.

The Downtown Lynchburg Association is hosting the July 2 display, sponsored by BWX Technologies, according to a news release.

“All of us at BWXT are looking forward to celebrating Independence Day, and we’re particularly excited to support the downtown fireworks show,” said Rick Loving, BWXT’s chief administrative officer and a senior vice president. “We hope that everyone will come out for a great time and commemorate one of the most important events in our nation’s history.”

Viewers will have their selection of public spaces in which to enjoy the show, including Riverfront Park, the Lower Bluffwalk, and a portion of Midtown Parking Deck that will be closed to vehicles due to the ongoing Main Street Renewal Project.

The display will begin just after dark at about 9:15pm, and visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic, chairs and blankets.