Downtown Lynchburg's new Art Alley begins to take shape

Downtown Lynchburg's new Art Alley is taking shape with a completed ground mural and other elements starting to come to fruition.
Richmond-based artist Emily Herr and assistant Oli Begley are in town for the week transforming a garage door and the surrounding cinder blocks with art inspired by photographs of the Lynchburg community and the people who call it home.
Local carpenter and DIY guru Laurel Hovey also was on site Friday building stairs up to a door that will be painted for use as a photo op and securing panels to cover the supports that also will be covered with art.
The alley, at Commerce and 11th streets, was created by the Downtown Lynchburg Association and embraces a "placemaking" concept, which is the reimagining of a public space to strengthen the connection between people and the places they share.
But not just murals will grace this transformed alley, many different artistic elements will be brought to the space including a rotating art gallery on the side facing the Bluffwalk.
Art Alley is slated to be completed by early October with a celebration open to the community.
The Downtown Lynchburg Association (DLA) is creating an Art Alley, a new “placemaking” conce…