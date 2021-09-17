 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Lynchburg's new Art Alley begins to take shape
Downtown Lynchburg's new Art Alley begins to take shape
alert top story

Downtown Lynchburg's new Art Alley begins to take shape

Downtown Lynchburg's new Art Alley is taking shape with a completed ground mural and other elements starting to come to fruition. 

Richmond-based artist Emily Herr and assistant Oli Begley are in town for the week transforming a garage door and the surrounding cinder blocks with art inspired by photographs of the Lynchburg community and the people who call it home. 

Local carpenter and DIY guru Laurel Hovey also was on site Friday building stairs up to a door that will be painted for use as a photo op and securing panels to cover the supports that also will be covered with art. 

The alley, at Commerce and 11th streets, was created by the Downtown Lynchburg Association and embraces a "placemaking" concept, which is the reimagining of a public space to strengthen the connection between people and the places they share. 

But not just murals will grace this transformed alley, many different artistic elements will be brought to the space including a rotating art gallery on the side facing the Bluffwalk. 

Art Alley is slated to be completed by early October with a celebration open to the community. 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Photojournalist

Kendall Warner is a photojournalist raised in Northern Virginia and has been with The News & Advance since July 2020. She graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in photojournalism and minor in political science.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manufacturing facility to open in Bedford
Local News

Manufacturing facility to open in Bedford

A portion of the former Bunker Hill Foods plant at 3678 Moneta Road in Bedford County will become the site of operation for WexcoUSA, a company that produces bimetallic cylinders for various industries. The company projects to hire about 20 workers over the next few years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert