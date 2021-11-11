Dr. Ben Carson visits Altavista as a part of Veterans Day celebration in Central Virginia

Carson also spoke about how the military training that U.S. service members most go through is not properly recognized, or used, when they return to civilian life. "They should be getting some type of certificate for the work they have learned how to do ... which enables them to be able to come back into this workforce and make a living."

Gen. Bob Dees, who also spoke at the ceremony, said, "America needs her veterans more, in this day and age, than ever before, and I'd suspect you'd agree with me."

Dees also serves as the president of the board at the National Center for Healthy Veterans, and gave a progress update on the center's construction of its first set of homes.

"We're nearing completion of village number one," Dees said. "Village one, we think, will be completed by Easter. It will have 20 homes, and a community center where they will do their cooking."

This would complete half of phase one of the property's construction plan, which will have a total of 40 "tiny homes" where veterans can get the help they need as they reassimilate into society.

Josh Rock, a close friend of Dees, spoke at the ceremony about the help Dees has given him as a veteran, getting his life back on track.