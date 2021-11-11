Dr. Ben Carson visits Altavista as a part of Veterans Day celebration in Central Virginia

Veterans all across Central Virginia were honored Thursday, celebrating for the 102nd year those who made sacrifices and risked it all to ensure the freedoms of those living in the United States.
From Monument Terrace in Lynchburg, to the National Center for Healthy Veterans in Altavista, Veterans Day events were held across the Lynchburg region celebrating the soldiers who fought to protect Americans and those who still fight today.
At the National Center for Healthy Veterans, a place that is building homes for veterans in need and providing trauma recovery and mental health counseling, Dr. Ben Carson, former U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development, gave a speech thanking veterans and citing the need for them to be involved in our society to provide a better future.
"One percent of our population provides the freedom for the other 99%, and I think there are very few things that we aren't willing to do for that 1% because of the freedoms that we enjoy," Carson said.
"Think about the trauma that [veterans] face, when you're worried just to walk from here to that flag that you might step on a land mine, and many cases you do step on a land mine, or your friend steps on a land mine ... can you imagine the trauma that inflicts. And to have that tension there every night and when you return home, sometimes they are not even welcomed in an appropriate fashion."
Carson also spoke about how the military training that U.S. service members most go through is not properly recognized, or used, when they return to civilian life. "They should be getting some type of certificate for the work they have learned how to do ... which enables them to be able to come back into this workforce and make a living."
Gen. Bob Dees, who also spoke at the ceremony, said, "America needs her veterans more, in this day and age, than ever before, and I'd suspect you'd agree with me."
Dees also serves as the president of the board at the National Center for Healthy Veterans, and gave a progress update on the center's construction of its first set of homes.
"We're nearing completion of village number one," Dees said. "Village one, we think, will be completed by Easter. It will have 20 homes, and a community center where they will do their cooking."
This would complete half of phase one of the property's construction plan, which will have a total of 40 "tiny homes" where veterans can get the help they need as they reassimilate into society.
Josh Rock, a close friend of Dees, spoke at the ceremony about the help Dees has given him as a veteran, getting his life back on track.
"There are a lot of people here that could be doing a lot of other things in this world," Rock said, speaking about the leadership of the National Center for Healthy Veterans. "I'm very thankful for every one of you in here because I was in a jail cell thinking, 'honestly, nobody cares about me and I was going insane,' and now I get to look back, say 'Wow,'" an emotional Rock said.
"There's one thing about being hooah," he said, referring to the Armed Forces chant, "and there's a whole other thing about being vulnerable ... it's okay to be vulnerable."
At the end of his speech, Carson noted the sacrifice veterans made for the American citizen allow them to freely sing the final words of the national anthem.
"The next time that you're singing the national anthem, please sing about those words when you get to the end of the first stanza," Carson said. "Don't just let them roll off your tongue ... but recognize that it is impossible to be the land of the free if you aren't the home of the brave."
In Lynchburg, at Monument Terrace on Thursday, veterans from all branches of the Armed Forces stood side-by-side, telling stories of their days in boot camp, in battle and the fellowship they share, even after their time of service ended.
Judge Mike Doucette, a retired member of the Air Force, who presides over the 24th Judicial District Court in Nelson County, spoke at the Monument Terrace ceremony, and remembered what drove him to join the Armed Forces.
"When heroes like [General Douglas] MacArthur invoke words like duty, honor and country, it grabbed my attention, even as a 7-year-old," Doucette said. "I must admit, the speech was way over my head at the time, but as he concluded, he said this: 'Duty, honor, country, these three hallowed words dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, and what you will be.'"
The ceremony at Monument Terrace included the posting of the colors and a 21-rifle salute by the American Legion Post 16 Rifle Squad, eight tolls of the bell, which is a naval term for "end of the watch," according to Steve Bozeman.
In the shadow of two American flags that hung down from Monument Terrace, Doucette spoke about those flags and what they represent.
"People have pride in our country, not because it consists of millions of square miles, or 50 states, or 300-million-plus people, but because of our nation's principles. We have pride in our flag, not just because it consists of red, white and blue cloth, but because it too represents our nation's principles."
