Dream house in Campbell County becomes reality with St. Jude Fundraiser

Treatments created at St. Jude have increased the overall childhood cancer survival rate from about 20 percent in the 1970s to about 80 percent today.

“Most people have a connection with St. Jude,” Elliott said. “They’ve had experiences with St. Jude, or know someone who has had a tragedy and St. Jude has helped them, and in most cases, they’ve been able to cure their loved one.”

Fairchild said the concept of the St. Jude Dream House fundraiser stems from a Louisiana doctor who wanted to give back St. Jude by raffling off his house. That first giveaway raised $7,000 in 1993. From there, the idea grew across the country. The houses are built at next to no cost, with contractors and suppliers donating time and materials so that almost 100 percent of the raffle ticket money goes back into cancer research and treatments for children at St. Jude. Fairchild said since then the nonprofit has raffled off 48 houses.

The first such dream home in Virginia was constructed about 20 years ago in the Hampton Roads area, but it has only been in the last couple years that St. Jude could expand the fundraiser into other parts of the community. In 2019, a Dream Home was constructed in Roanoke.