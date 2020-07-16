Dream house in Campbell County becomes reality with St. Jude Fundraiser

When Scott Elliott first was approached about partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to build the latest of the not-for-profit’s Dream Homes, he was hesitant.
Elliott’s company, Custom Structures Inc. had a lot of ongoing jobs at the time and the company president wasn’t sure the project would fit in the busy construction schedule.
But then Elliott and his team took a trip in September to Memphis to tour the hospital. Describing the trip as “life changing,” Elliott knew Custom Structures had to step up.
“We met the family of one of the patients there who had a brain tumor,” he said. “Hearing the father talk, and seeing his little daughter and how good St. Jude has been to them, it struck us that we had to step up and participate in this.”
Elliott posted a video to Facebook with images from the hospital and expressed his commitment to build the Dream Home.
Before his team could even return to Lynchburg, the company had offers of help from a multitude of subcontractors and suppliers and the offers for assistance continued to roll in.
“Throughout the greater Lynchburg community, our trade partners have made this happen,” said Renee Duval Fairchild, regional market director for St. Jude’s Mid-Atlantic region. “Trade partners have donated paint, windows, flooring, beautiful cabinets, plumbing — things you absolutely need to have. … This would not have happened without each one of these donors. It speaks volumes — their support — facing job losses, working from home with children, and still taking time to support this project.”
The result is an eclectic stone- and siding-clad home with large windows and a pergola-covered porch in the Trent’s Landing subdivision just outside of Lynchburg in Campbell County.
Worth an estimated $425,000, the new 2,500-square-foot home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The main-level master bathroom features a pedestal tub and large, walk-in shower; two bedrooms are located on the second floor, one of which features a hand-painted Spider-Man mural.
The completed house will be given away Aug. 26. Tickets for a chance to win the home are available for $100. Other prizes include a $5,000 gift card from Bank of the James, a $2,500 entertainment package from New Country 107.9 WYYD and a 2020 Polaris Sportsman 450 from Movement Mortgage, though deadlines for the entertainment package and Polaris already have passed.
The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is sponsored nationally by Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane and Bosch; and locally by WSET, Custom Structures, New Country 107.9 WYYD and Bank of the James. Subcontractors and suppliers that have donated to the project include Premier Concrete, Brown’s Heating & Air, Finly Corporation, Harper Loy Plumbing, Ferguson, Bays Trash Removal & Portable Toilets, Willis Landscaping, Southern Stone, Dawson Custom Woodworking, and FUSE Electrical, among others.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital cares for patients from throughout the U.S. and in other countries. While the hospital is located in Memphis, 33 regional offices scattered across the county provide support.
Treatments created at St. Jude have increased the overall childhood cancer survival rate from about 20 percent in the 1970s to about 80 percent today.
“Most people have a connection with St. Jude,” Elliott said. “They’ve had experiences with St. Jude, or know someone who has had a tragedy and St. Jude has helped them, and in most cases, they’ve been able to cure their loved one.”
Fairchild said the concept of the St. Jude Dream House fundraiser stems from a Louisiana doctor who wanted to give back St. Jude by raffling off his house. That first giveaway raised $7,000 in 1993. From there, the idea grew across the country. The houses are built at next to no cost, with contractors and suppliers donating time and materials so that almost 100 percent of the raffle ticket money goes back into cancer research and treatments for children at St. Jude. Fairchild said since then the nonprofit has raffled off 48 houses.
The first such dream home in Virginia was constructed about 20 years ago in the Hampton Roads area, but it has only been in the last couple years that St. Jude could expand the fundraiser into other parts of the community. In 2019, a Dream Home was constructed in Roanoke.
“We’ve always had big support and lots of donors in the western part of Virginia,” Fairchild said. “It was a natural move knowing we have the colleges in the area that have been very supportive and radio partners supported us and amazing volunteers who have been looking for something to invest time in and it’s a natural fit.”
Fairchild noted COVID-19 related concerns have cancelled most of St. Jude’s fundraising events — except the Dream House.
“Understanding that none of us should be tone deaf to what is happening in our community, cancer doesn’t stop,” Fairchild said. “These kids are going to the hospital every day.”
Fairchild said WSET introduced the organization to Elliott who “felt like it was a great fit for his company and something he wanted to give back to.”
Elliott admitted he didn’t know a lot about the hospital at that time.
Construction began in February, and by the end of June, the house was essentially complete.
“Everybody’s done a great job with it,” Elliott said.
Fairchild said the Dream Home campaign is expected to provide $650,000 in revenue for the hospital, but it also “helps create a sense of community in the communities we serve. St. Jude treats patients from all over the country and the world — children from Central Virginia. … It’s a win-win. Save a child and potentially win a home.”
Fairchild said St. Jude sees the toughest pediatric cancer cases at no cost to the families. The hospital also conducts ground-breaking research into creating cancer protocols for treating such young patients and freely shares their research with other hospitals.
“No family ever receives a bill — not for travel, or treatment or food,” Fairchild said. “That allows our families to focus on their children during one of the hardest battles of their lives.”
Custom Structures has been chronicling the progress of the St. Jude Dream Home on Facebook through videos and photographs, thanking each donor who has taken part in the construction of this new home.
“This had been a very challenging year for a lot of people with COVID and the shutdowns and the uncertainty in the economy,” Elliott said. “$100 is a win-win to have a chance to win a house and it’s supporting a great cause. That donation is going straight to St. Jude. I hope and pray no one ever has to have a child use the service, but it does happen.”
The new house is located at 25 Arbor Place, Lynchburg. For more information about the St. Jude Dream Home, call (800) 834-5926 or visit www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/central-virginia.html.
PHOTOS: Dream house in Campbell County becomes reality with St. Jude Fundraiser
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
