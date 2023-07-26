The July heat was sweltering shortly before the sun set Tuesday but Christmas bells were ringing and the yuletide spirit was thriving at Mister Goodies on Timberlake Road.

The Lynchburg hotspot for ice cream was packed Tuesday evening for Christmas in July. The event featured a festive atmosphere of Christmas outfits, free ice cream, holiday music and a range of activities while also raising money for The Salvation Army.

Andrew Ulrich, who co-owns Mister Goodies with his parents Doug and Rhonda, said Christmas in July has been a Lynchburg area tradition for nearly a decade.

“It started off as a very small event we did with our staff and it’s grown to probably one of the biggest events in Lynchburg during the summer,” Andrew Ulrich said. “I think this is our biggest turnout ever. I’ve never seen the line this long before.”