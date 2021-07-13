Dredging at Timber Lake complete, decades-long project secures future of community

On a summer morning at Timber Lake, the water is expansive and glittering, the crown jewel of the Timberlake neighborhood, an about 60-acre lake that touches almost 200 properties. After 30 years, phase one of a long-awaited conservation project is complete — on Saturday, the dredging process finished, the culmination of decades of work to preserve the lake for years to come.
Over about four months — beginning on Feb. 27 and wrapping last week — a hydraulic dredger cleared the water of somewhere between 14,000 and 15,000 cubic yards of sediment, pumping the material through 4,000 feet of pipe to a sediment disposal site created on property owned by the Timberlake Homeowners Association.
Residents of the Campbell County neighborhood started researching what it would take to form a watershed improvement district for Timber Lake following a 1995 flood that broke the lake’s dam and killed volunteer firefighter Carter Martin and area resident Doris Stanley, but efforts began to accelerate in in earnest after a November 2019 referendum passed.
The referendum gave the watershed improvement district the power to levy a tax and incur indebtedness or issue bonds necessary to cover the costs of dredging Timber Lake. Both referendums passed with about 90% of the vote from Timberlake landowners.
D.D. Gillett, president of the Timberlake Homeowners Association, has been in the fight for years, and said when C&M Dredging — the Florida-based company selected to handle the dredge — arrived in February and began unloading equipment, a group of her and other property owners stood in her yard at the edge of the lake and cried.
With the dredging process finally complete, Gillett said the watershed improvement district will begin to turn its attention to the next phase of the conservation efforts: developing a strategy to prevent the continued erosion and sedimentation buildup in the lake’s coves.
From the official formation of a watershed improvement district to the environmental permitting necessary to perform dredge, it was a lengthy and complicated process, the first of its kind in the county, and one of only two WIDs in the state.
Just past the Timber Lake Dam is a two-acre sediment disposal site created to house the material. Massive, snaking geotextile bags allow clean water to drain back into the lake while the sediment dries. Once it completely dries, the WID will take the material, spread it out, grade and re-landscape the area — returning it to an open space that can be used again for community events.
With plans to plant grass in the fall, by next spring it should have returned to a wide open field.
The dredging process covered about six bottom acres of the lake, attacking the five coves which have seen mass amounts of sediment build up over the last several decades.
George Schrader, one of the three trustees who is charged with managing the project, said as development has accelerated in the area, so has the rate of sediment coming into the lake. As pastures and fields were replaced with asphalt lots and subdivisions, the compounded sediment threatened both the lake's health and its continued existence.
The lake originally comprised 80 acres, but now covers about 60 acres after decades of sedimentation shrunk its initial footprint since its creation in the 1920s.
Before the dredge, there were places along the coves that could no longer access the water, too shallow to get boats out and clogged with sediment build-up.
Now, Schrader said, the dredge achieved at least five feet of depth in many places, a massive increase from areas where there was only one foot or less of water. Coves that saw the worst of the sediment, such as Buffalo Cove, which was heavily impacted by the construction of the nearby U.S. 460 interchange, had islands of sediment breaching from the water.
The largest, dubbed "Turtle Island," was ripe with vegetation, almost 5,000 cubic yards of material that came from the interchange, according to Schrader.
Joan Frost, who lives along Buffalo Cove, said Turtle Island is no more. She said the cove looks entirely different. She has lived on that side of the lake for seven years, and already has seen neighbors boat access to the water cut off by its shrinking footprint. In a few years, she had feared that her boat would not be able to get out of their dock.
Now, the channel is clear. She said it feels amazing to finally have it done. Years in the making, she said there were so many times property owners began to lose hope. Facing countess obstacles and legal hurdles, at times it felt like an impossibility. To see the project come to fruition is "extremely emotional."
"Without the lake, we're just another subdivision," she said. "This secures the future of the community and the lake."
According to both Gillett and Schrader, the fight is far from over.
“We’ve added a lot of life to this lake, but in order for it to be here in perpetuity, we need to stop the pollution and sediment movement before it gets here," Schrader said.
Next steps include creating strategies for mitigation, and a potential collaboration between different entities — such as the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Campbell County Board of Supervisors and Bedford County — to find ways to catch the sediment before it reaches the lake.
There also is the possibility of smaller, targeted dredging projects to ensure build up never returns on the scale that it was.
Gillett said she is pushing VDOT for an impact study, and will go before the board of supervisors in August to discuss that issue in more detail.
"This is a huge milestone for people in this community," she said. "We are happy campers."
Schrader said to get here is "such a relief."
However, it has been a costly process, an estimated $750,000 covering dredging, disposal and legal fees.
After the referendum gave the watershed improvement district the power to tax its residents, it set a fiscal year 2021 tax rate of 15 cents per $100 of Campbell County real estate assessed value for the about 157 residents that live alongside Timber Lake.
This real estate tax will be in addition to the current county rate of 52 cents per $100 of assessed value, and is estimated to collect about $62,792 for the watershed improvement district annually. The 15-cent tax would last as long as it takes to pay off the loan, about 15 years.
Despite the cost, Gillett said if she could share anything with other lake communities, she could sum it up in two words: "Do it."
"It matters, it’s a process," she said. "If we hadn’t done what we did, we were going to lose our lake, too.”
The lake officially opened July 1 for its residents, and Frost said she was able to take the boat all the way down to the end of her cove for the first time. The different perspective was amazing, she said, an incredible view of the sunset from a vantage point she had never seen it from before.