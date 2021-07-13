Dredging at Timber Lake complete, decades-long project secures future of community

The lake originally comprised 80 acres, but now covers about 60 acres after decades of sedimentation shrunk its initial footprint since its creation in the 1920s.

Before the dredge, there were places along the coves that could no longer access the water, too shallow to get boats out and clogged with sediment build-up.

Now, Schrader said, the dredge achieved at least five feet of depth in many places, a massive increase from areas where there was only one foot or less of water. Coves that saw the worst of the sediment, such as Buffalo Cove, which was heavily impacted by the construction of the nearby U.S. 460 interchange, had islands of sediment breaching from the water.

The largest, dubbed "Turtle Island," was ripe with vegetation, almost 5,000 cubic yards of material that came from the interchange, according to Schrader.

Joan Frost, who lives along Buffalo Cove, said Turtle Island is no more. She said the cove looks entirely different. She has lived on that side of the lake for seven years, and already has seen neighbors boat access to the water cut off by its shrinking footprint. In a few years, she had feared that her boat would not be able to get out of their dock.