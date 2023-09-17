Virginia State Police identified the driver in a fatal crash that damaged a Campbell County home.

Russell D. Talton, 66, of Bedford died at the scene of the crash in the 1000 block of Lynbrook Road on Sept. 9, state police said in a news release.

The crash took place at about 7:11 p.m., when a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro traveling along Lynbrook Road ran off the road, continued through a yard and hit a house. Talton was not wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

Two people were home at the time of the crash; neither were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.