Driver in crash with GLTC bus died

The driver of a car that collided with a Greater Lynchburg Transit Company bus had died.

Robert Hale Barner Jr., 68, of Lynchburg died Saturday after he was taken to the hospital following the crash at the intersection of 12th and Floyd streets eight days ago, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.

The crash that took place at 9:07 p.m. on Aug. 1 send Barner and the bus driver to Lynchburg General Hospital. At the time, police reported Barner's injuries were serious and Lynchburg Fire crews had to extricate him from the vehicle. The extend of the bus driver's injuries were not reported at the time.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing and anyone with information about it is asked to call Officer Bauserman at (434) 455-6047.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.