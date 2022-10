A single-vehicle crash left one man dead in Campbell County on Friday night.

According to a Virginia State Police News release, the crash took place at about 10 a.m. on the 2200 of Bishop Creek Road when the driver of a 2008 Toyota Corolla headed west encountered a fallen tree. The Toyota ran off the road.

The adult male driver died at the scene.

There was heavy rain and strong winds at the time of the crash. A second tree fell while state troopers investigated the crash but no one was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.