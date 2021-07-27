Driver sentenced to eight years from 2018 Forest murder

Stickney refuted that, asking McDaniel about statements she’d previously made to investigators about McIntosh asking her that morning if she wanted to “hit a lick,” or rob someone, to which she said she did. Stickney also pointed out McDaniel had bought bullets earlier that night while the others bought masks, gloves and dark clothing.

Once at Brumfield’s house, the men scoped it out while in the car and McDaniel heard gunshots from within while she waited in the driver’s seat for about an hour total, Stickney said.

According to evidence presented at prior hearings, the men broke into the house through an unlocked kitchen window and tried to rob Brumfield’s roommate at first, who said he didn’t know what money they were demanding. Brumfield emerged from his room and the intruders shot at him while they fled the residence, striking him fatally in the chest.

Attorneys said Tuesday that McDaniel added to her own culpability when throwing out the masks after the robbery, and McDaniel acknowledged she didn’t turn herself or the others in afterward.

Brumfield’s family asked Judge James Updike for a harsher sentence than what guidelines have recommended in McDaniel’s case, saying his was a “senseless loss” and finding McDaniel’s involvement to be no different from her co-defendants.