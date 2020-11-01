Driver transported to hospital after Bedford County crash

A driver was transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Bedford County.
Virginia State Police responded to the crash on Hardy Road, near the Hardy Ford Bridge in Bedford County close to the Franklin County line, at 6:18 a.m. An SUV ran off the round, down an embankment and into the water.
The driver was transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from VSP.
The crash is under investigation.
