Duck Donuts to open in Lynchburg

Duck Donuts will be opening at River Ridge mall soon.
A Duck Donuts representative confirmed that the donut shop, which originated in the Outer Banks, will open at 3405 Candlers Mountain Road and will be owned by Emma Phares, franchise owner and operator of the Roanoke shop.
As it is still early in the development process, the representative said they don't have an opening timeframe to share.
Rachael Smith
Reporter
(434) 385-5482
