DUI manslaughter of friend, passenger lands Bedford man eight years in prison

Arnt said he needs alcohol addiction counseling but, because of restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, has only been able to read an Alcoholics Anonymous book while he’s been in jail for the past nine months. His attorney, Cameron Warren, presented Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike with three reference letters from employers.

Wheelock brought up Arnt’s history of driving under the influence: a 2007 conviction in Ohio and another DUI in Campbell County he was charged with in January and convicted of in June. Arnt’s elevated BAC level and the vehicle’s speed when it crashed — 116 mph, according to airbag control module readings — made it clear he had reckless disregard for his passenger’s safety and the safety of other drivers, Wheelock argued.

Warren asked for mercy in his client’s sentence, requesting he receive one required year of intensive inpatient treatment after a mandatory minimum year in prison, followed by another year of intensive outpatient treatment. If Arnt were to drop out of either, he said his client would be prepared for the remainder of any suspended time to be reimposed on him.