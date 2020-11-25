DUI manslaughter of friend, passenger lands Bedford man eight years in prison

BEDFORD — A Bedford man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday for involuntary manslaughter of his friend, a passenger, in a crash while drunk earlier this year.
George Wesley Arnt, 37, pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and DUI in August.
He was driving west on U.S. 460 the evening of March 2 with 38-year-old Randall Mann in the passenger seat, according to evidence presented in the case.
The car was travelling over 100 mph, according to witnesses, and Arnt lost control near Timber Ridge Road, prosecutor John Wheelock said at his plea hearing. The car flipped several times and landed in a patch of grass in the middle of the highway.
Mann died at the scene of blunt force injuries, according to Wheelock, and Arnt was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Blood tests indicated Arnt had a blood alcohol content of about .20, where the legal limit in Virginia is .08.
Arnt wept while reading a statement at his sentencing hearing in Bedford Circuit Court Tuesday, saying he considered Mann his best friend and brother.
“He was always somebody I could talk to, always somebody who would bring me up,” he said.
He apologized to several members of Mann’s family who were present for the hearing. Statements from Mann’s daughter and mother called his loss a “hole in our family” and indicated they were “moving toward forgiveness.”
Arnt said he needs alcohol addiction counseling but, because of restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, has only been able to read an Alcoholics Anonymous book while he’s been in jail for the past nine months. His attorney, Cameron Warren, presented Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike with three reference letters from employers.
Wheelock brought up Arnt’s history of driving under the influence: a 2007 conviction in Ohio and another DUI in Campbell County he was charged with in January and convicted of in June. Arnt’s elevated BAC level and the vehicle’s speed when it crashed — 116 mph, according to airbag control module readings — made it clear he had reckless disregard for his passenger’s safety and the safety of other drivers, Wheelock argued.
Warren asked for mercy in his client’s sentence, requesting he receive one required year of intensive inpatient treatment after a mandatory minimum year in prison, followed by another year of intensive outpatient treatment. If Arnt were to drop out of either, he said his client would be prepared for the remainder of any suspended time to be reimposed on him.
Updike said he considers DUI manslaughter cases to be particularly difficult since they involve accidental deaths. After considering the speed and BAC levels in the case, he sentenced Arnt to the high end of sentencing guidelines calculated based on the case and his criminal history.
After the hearing, Warren said he was surprised at the sentence but respected the judge’s position.
“It’s one night of his life here he made a terrible decision,” he said. “…He hopes that the family will forgive him and he can move on with his life.”
After serving his sentence, Arnt will be on five years of supervised probation and 10 years of good behavior. He’ll have his driver’s license suspended indefinitely and Updike ordered him to refrain from any alcohol consumption.
