Two E.C. Glass High School graduates are holding community events in Lynchburg this weekend.

Cedrick Richie is the author of “Silent Conversations: Through the Eyes of My Father,” about his experience raising a son with special needs, and is holding a book-signing event in the E.C. Glass auditorium Saturday.

Richie’s son, Cedrick Richie II, was diagnosed with a rare metabolic disorder in 2018.

According to a release, “the book highlights the lessons of love, pain, acceptance, growth, and perception. It was written to encourage parents, families, teachers, of children with and without special needs.”

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 and is free to the public. Book signing is $20.

Across town, another 1997 E.C. Glass graduate will host a breast cancer charity event Saturday. Ricky Duncan lost his mother to breast cancer in 1988, and has since helped raise nearly $100,000 for cancer patients. Duncan created Pink Army through the American Cancer Society and organizes the Paint for the Cure event every year.

Paint for the Cure will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Tresca on 8th. The event will feature testimony from breast cancer survivors, a live band, local vendors, painting, catered food and bottomless mimosas.

Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-for-a-cure-tickets-695090593677. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.