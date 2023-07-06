The Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg is set to host a special screening of the documentary “Maestra” on Saturday at 4 p.m., directed by Maggie Contreras, an E.C. Glass graduate.

Following its successful premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, where it won an Audience Award, “Maestra” offers an intimate and captivating exploration of the world’s only competition for female orchestra conductors.

Contreras, a California-based documentary producer who grew up in Lynchburg, embarked on her directorial debut with “Maestra.” Reflecting on her journey, Contreras said she realized the possibility of a career in the arts during her time at Glass Theater. The theater brought in professionals from New York with backgrounds in performing arts, TV and film, which inspired her to pursue a path in the entertainment industry.

“It occurred to me, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s a real job and I can do that,’” she said.

The documentary focuses on a unique competition that takes place at the Paris Philharmonic. In a field dominated by men, the groundbreaking event stands as the only competition for female orchestra conductors, challenging the prevalent ageism and sexism in the classical music world, she said. Her film provides a glimpse into the lives of five women, delving into their personal journeys, the obstacles they have overcome and the significance of representation on the podium.

“Not very many people have this job, and only about 3% of them at the highest level are women. But on top of that, and what I think is bigger than the competition, and what was my focus [and] the heart and soul of the film, is following these very interesting women as humans and looking at their day-to-day life in very intimate settings,” she said. “At home with their families, looking into their past, how they got to where they are today, the unique hurdles that they’ve all had to overcome to be able to actually even be there on that podium in Paris.”

She said Maestra offers more than just a competition narrative; it strives to humanize these talented individuals, capturing their daily lives, familial relationships and personal histories.

“We fall in love with them as humans, we get to learn what their stakes are and we also get to learn what the heck is conducting anyway,” she said.

The film also provides an in-depth exploration of the role of conductors and the unique challenges they face in interpreting music and bringing it to life through an orchestra. Contreras’s documentary sheds light on the importance of representation, not only for female conductors but also for diverse voices across various artistic disciplines.

The premiere of the documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival marked a historic moment for gender parity among directors, with more women than men presenting their films in the competition, Contreras said.

The festival celebrated this achievement, emphasizing the significance of providing opportunities for underrepresented voices in the film industry. Contreras said she hopes that such milestones will become commonplace in the future, where gender and race are no longer defining factors but rather a diverse range of flourishing perspectives.

When asked if a man could have directed the film and achieved the same intimacy, she said no because she is sensitive to these women’s struggles since she has experienced some of them, too.

“When you’re asking someone to open up in front of your camera, as the director, I think it’s my responsibility to remain supple of the human being behind the camera,” she said. “Documentary filmmaking is so unique as an art form. You have to bring your humanity to it, more so than any other art form I’ve personally been involved with because you can’t ask someone to pour their heart out to you unless you are also participating in that conversation.”

She said the screening offers an opportunity for the community to experience this thought-provoking documentary on the big screen, accompanied by a visually stunning display and an incredible score.

Contreras said she is excited and grateful to be able to share her film with her hometown, stating that Lynchburg played a significant role in making “Maestra” possible.

“It’s an honor to be able to bring back to a community something I’ve gone away and made and there are elements of Lynchburg in that film,” she said. “Because as a documentary director, there’s some of me on screen too, so really, it’s Lynchburg that helped make that possible.”

Following the screening, Contreras will engage in a Q&A session, offering audiences a chance to delve deeper into the making of the documentary and the themes it explores.

She said this is probably the only chance for Lynchburg to see the film on the big screen.

“The next time we’ll have an opportunity to see it, we’ll be streaming in our living rooms,” she said. “So I do hope they take this opportunity. It’s an opportunity to hear this music and see this film in this historic theater.”