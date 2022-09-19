E.C. Glass High School placed on lockdown to investigate suspicious call

Lynchburg's E.C. Glass High School was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon, according to an email sent to families of E.C. Glass students by Principal Rose Flaugher.

Flaugher confirmed in an email to parents "LPD has notified us that no threat has been confirmed at this point," but there is a search of the building ongoing "out of an abundance of caution."

Flaugher informed parents in the email that the school may not be able to dismiss students until after 4 p.m. on Monday.

The email says earlier in the day, LPD received a call from someone with an out-of-state phone number claiming there was a gun inside the high school.

Lisa Singleton, the public information officer for LPD, confirmed in a news release that Lynchburg Emergency Services received a phone call at 12:59 p.m. about a possible "machine gun" inside the school.

Singleton said in the release that nothing has been found during the investigation at the school thus far.

"As the police were investigating the situation," the email from Flaugher says, "they determined that the safest course of action was to dismiss some students to their fire drill location while they checked and cleared the building."

Flaugher would go on to say in the email those students were sent back inside after those concerns were resolved and "no students will be allowed to leave the building until LPD has approved for us to do so."

The principal later said in the email the school will notify parents as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Additionally, the school still will provide bus transportation for any students who needs it following the all-clear.

Flaugher is asking families to not attempt to go to E.C. Glass until the lockdown has been lifted, and that LPD will not allow anyone on school grounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes out.