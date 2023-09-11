E.C. Glass High School students and staff were evacuated early today after administrators say a threatening note was found at the school.

LCS updated parents at about 9:30 a.m. by email: “Earlier this morning, a threatening note was found at the school, and out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to evacuate the students and dismiss the school early.

“LCS administrators worked with the Lynchburg Police Department to make this decision. LPD is currently on the scene and searching the school building.”

LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards was directing traffic with staff outside the school Monday morning and declined to comment.