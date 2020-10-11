Early votes have flooded in locally; extra time proving beneficial when glitches arise

Area registrars have seen an increased volume of early voters this year, adapted to changes in the election process and settled up confusions about different voting situations.
The most common situation among voters in Central Virginia has occurred when they void an absentee ballot and vote in person instead, according to area registrars.
Lucille Walker said she went to the Lynchburg Registrar’s Office on Sept. 21 to vote in person, only to be told she had requested an absentee ballot and was thus denied her in-person vote. Walker said she never requested an absentee ballot and never received one.
Voters who’ve requested an absentee ballot but instead would like to vote in person must return the unmarked ballot. They also can request the ballot be mailed out again if it’s been lost or must vote provisionally, according to Bedford County Registrar Barbara Gunter. Out of more than 8,000 votes turned in so far, around 400 county residents have voided a mail-in ballot.
Some voters have been confused due to an option they chose during the June primaries, Gunter said. When they submitted that ballot, some checked off a box to receive mail ballots for the remainder of 2020, but may have forgotten about that or changed their mind since then.
In Campbell County, Registrar Kelly Martin said her office hasn’t seen many voters come in reporting mix-ups or issues, but has seen plenty of people who’ve changed their mind and have decided to vote in person.
Early voter turnout this year has been “kind of crazy,” she said.
In the 2016 presidential election, 2,000 Campbell County residents had submitted their votes early, whether in person or by mail. By Friday, Martin said around 2,700 residents had voted early in person and her office had sent out close to 5,000 mail-in ballots.
Between Sept. 18, when early voting started, and Friday, Lynchburg’s General Registrar Christine Gibbons said her office has received 7,120 vote by mail ballots and 3,865 early in-person votes. Her office has seen anywhere from 150 to 250 people in person per day, in socially distanced lines outside, and has sent out up to 100 absentee ballots by mail per day.
Gibbons has also encountered some voters who’ve run into issues because they’ve recently moved from another state.
Those voters have a responsibility to make sure their voter registration has been canceled in that state, she said. As long as the person is registered in Virginia by the Tuesday deadline, they’ll be able to vote here.
Gunter said her office has run into hurdles imposed by state policy changes and court orders leading up to this election season, but her team “rose to the occasion.” They’ve had to revisit mail-in ballots to include return postage and labels for ballot tracking — a new feature available to voters this year that previously was only accessible by registrars, she said.
Nationwide, more than 7.9 million people had already submitted their ballots as of Friday — 5.7% of the number of total votes submitted in 2016, according to University of Florida’s United States Election Project. By Oct. 10, 2016, at least 429,337 people had voted early in that presidential election, which is about one-eighteenth of this year’s early turnout.
Walker reached out to the Democratic Party of Virginia’s Voter Protection Hotline about her issue and has received conflicting information from different sources about the status of her vote. Calls to the hotline about her case were not returned.
She said she’s been told her only remaining option is to fill out a provisional ballot, which she’s reluctant to do since those ballots are counted up to a week after Election Day, if they’re approved.
“It shouldn’t had to have been like that,” she said. “… I guess I don’t trust the system as much as I did in the past because of all this mess going on.”
She’s not alone — polls indicate many Americans had less faith in the elections process even before the pandemic hit stateside and expect voting to be difficult.
Pew Research Center polls from recent months showed almost half of voters think voting will be difficult this year, while around 85% of voters on both sides of the political spectrum said the outcome of the 2020 election “really matters.”
