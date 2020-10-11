Early votes have flooded in locally; extra time proving beneficial when glitches arise

Area registrars have seen an increased volume of early voters this year, adapted to changes in the election process and settled up confusions about different voting situations.

The most common situation among voters in Central Virginia has occurred when they void an absentee ballot and vote in person instead, according to area registrars.

Lucille Walker said she went to the Lynchburg Registrar’s Office on Sept. 21 to vote in person, only to be told she had requested an absentee ballot and was thus denied her in-person vote. Walker said she never requested an absentee ballot and never received one.

Voters who’ve requested an absentee ballot but instead would like to vote in person must return the unmarked ballot. They also can request the ballot be mailed out again if it’s been lost or must vote provisionally, according to Bedford County Registrar Barbara Gunter. Out of more than 8,000 votes turned in so far, around 400 county residents have voided a mail-in ballot.

Some voters have been confused due to an option they chose during the June primaries, Gunter said. When they submitted that ballot, some checked off a box to receive mail ballots for the remainder of 2020, but may have forgotten about that or changed their mind since then.