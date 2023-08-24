Before hundreds that gathered for a series of theater productions of “Into the Woods” this summer on the grounds of Edloe Glades, the historic brick manor house was ready for its close-up as the show’s backdrop.

Brian Clowdus Experiences, a theater company that has put on several shows at Central Virginia properties in the past few years, brought the musical to the front doorstep of the Edloe brick farmhouse for several weeks from late June to early July. Crowds showed up in droves to see the production from the lawn before the main entrance and other parts of the grounds, coming inside on a few occasions when necessary because of weather.

A special theater-going experience for many, owners Doug and Chloe Cubbege were happy to showcase the three-story home to spectators and admirers.

“It was special to get to share the house,” Chloe said. “You walked on the property and felt like you were transported to a fairy tale. It’s a lot of work to maintain that façade.”

The couple came across Clowdus, who heads the theater company, through mutual friends in Nelson County where several previous theater productions have been held at local attractions. Chloe inquired about bringing that focus and effort to Amherst County and she and Clowdus were connected.

The “Into the Woods” production — a fitting title considering the home’s sprawling farmland and surrounding trees — featured live animals and other natural features that transcended the traditional theater setting. Chloe said many people she spoke with told her they came away feeling they were the only person in the audience in such unique surroundings.

“It was an incredible, immersive experience,” Chloe said. “It felt like you walked into a storybook.”

Mother Nature likes to flip the script sometimes.

On four occasions, the show moved into the house because of rain — up to 80 in attendance and roughly two-dozen cast members figured out how to make that work.

“We had a full length Broadway musical experience in our parlor,” Chloe said.

The manor home was built circa 1826, the earliest date Chloe said could be found, as part of an estate spread across 10,000 acres from a king’s grant. The couple bought it in November 2020, a “total COVID buy” as Doug puts it.

They spent much of the lockdown in 2020 looking for real estate, Doug said. He had lived in Lynchburg from 2011 to 2014 and was familiar with the area, and in 2019 they bought an old church building in the village of Lovingston to turn into a mountain house.

Their search eventually led them to Edloe Glades and it was love at first sight.

“We knew it had to be ours,” Chloe said. “There’s just a feeling when you walk on. It feels really peaceful here.”

The couple also book a cottage on the property and a smaller building formerly used as an office as Airbnb rentals.

“It’s amazing the number of people who say the exact same thing,” Chloe said. “You walk on the property and just feel like you’re home.”

Doug said the couple purchased about 15 acres and another family owns 2,000 acres of surrounding property. The home off Earley Farm Road is about 25 minutes from downtown Lynchburg and about a 15-minute drive from downtown Amherst feels very secluded, according to the couple.

The beautiful house has been well taken care of over the years, Chloe said.

“It was thoughtfully maintained and rebuilt,” she said. “It’s amazing. The house was built using as many local materials as they could.”

The home has eight fireplaces and eight rooms, and spans more than 4,500 square feet. Chloe describes it as a great summer house with beautiful scenic views and much natural light from the windows. Multiple marble mantels in the home are from New Orleans.

“Every room here has to be multi-functional because they are huge but there not a ton of them.”

Odin and Auroa, the couple’s dogs, especially love the home, Chloe said.

“Odin wants to be wherever it is coolest,” she said, adding he played a cow in the “Into the Woods” shows. “He absolutely gobbled it up. He has been in mourning since the show has been over. He might have a future on stage.”

Animals are plentiful on the grounds. The couple runs a nonprofit sanctuary for abused, neglected or misplaced farm animals and has horses, mini-ponies, sheep, cows, goats, chickens, turkeys and pigs.

“We’ve done our best to help everybody live together, which is really beautiful to watch,” Chloe said of the animals interacting.

Minus lighting, the paintings and wall decorations are Chloe’s personal touch. She has painstakingly combed much of Virginia and Pennsylvania to find any artwork that speaks to her.

A previous homeowner, Beverly P. Morriss, a pharmacist who ran a practice out of an outbuilding on the property now used as a rental site, carved his name in one spot in the house, Chloe said during the tour.

She said they are taking their time with an array of projects around the property.

“We’re not trying to do anything that is a quick fix,” Chloe said. “We’d rather take the time to respect the house and do it appropriately.”

The chandeliers in the home are gorgeous, she said. “I can’t believe I get to wake up under this thing,” she said of one in the master bedroom. “It’s unbelievable.”

The Boxwoods garden, a major scenic feature in front of the house, predates the Civil War, Doug said.

Chloe said she would love to showcase the property to the community again in some fashion. It was special watching the “Into the Woods” cast bond with the animals and she said she enjoyed the experiences. She recalled a drive to Ohio to get a farm animal featured in the show and the “phenomenal” actors walking through her bedroom at times and pivoting as the situation called for.

“It was a perfect fit because you can’t build a set that looks like this,” Chloe said.

She was amazed at the number of people who told her they lived in Amherst their entire life and didn’t know about the house. A neighbor told Chloe of coming to the property as a child to play in the lawn while her grandparents worked the site as caretakers, adding it is fun to hear such stories.

“This place has touched a lot of peoples’ lives and I think it will continue to do that,” Chloe said. “It’s exciting. It’s a new chapter.”

The couple met in Richmond and has renovated a handful of houses together. Chloe said they like to spend time together and take on projects that need some help.

“We have a list of what our dream house would have … and this house checked all the boxes,” Chloe said. “We have a lifetime to figure it out — what she needs — and how to keep making it better.”

