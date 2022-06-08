A closer look at Lynchburg's three new school board appointees

Lynchburg City Council appointed three people to expiring seats on the Lynchburg City School Board during a special called meeting on Tuesday night.

Anthony Andrews was appointed to the expiring District 1 seat; Martin Day was appointed to the expiring seat in District 2; and Gloria Preston was appointed to the seat for District 3.

Beginning July 1, they will take over the seats of Susan Morrison, District 1; Gary Harvey, District 2; and Michael Nilles, District 3.

Interviews with ten candidates for the three school board seats were recorded and are available online at the city's YouTube page, youtube.com/c/LynchburgVATV.

Anthony Andrews, the appointee for District 1, is a product of the city school system, graduating from E.C. Glass High School in 1999. He has a background in early childhood education, having worked in the field for about 14 years.

He has served as a member of the Education Task Force in Lynchburg as well as a current member of the early childhood task force for the city's Bridges to Progress initiative, which addresses poverty in the city.

Launched by the school board and City Council in 2019, the Education Task Force to make policy recommendations, as well as help shape education decisions facing the school system.

Andrews has two children in the city school system.

During his interview in late May with Lynchburg City Council, Andrews laid out the ways he would work with the superintendent, address pressing issues facing the school system, and how he would handle neighborhood relations to maintain a relationship with parents and students of LCS.

During the application process, Andrews said he reached out to 52 members of the community to learn what they would like to see implemented into LCS, something he says is important for the school board going forward.

"I think that LCS has done what I would say is a decent job as far as conversations with the community," Andrews said, "but there's always room for improvement and I feel I can add some value to that."

When Andrews was asked by Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson during his interview about coronavirus-related shutdowns and remote learning for LCS, Andrews called it a "tricky question" but clarified the result of the question is the tricky part.

He said the achievement gap was "made worse" because of COVID, but it was also exacerbated by the lack of universal pre-K schooling in LCS, which causes students to "not engage in high-quality learning" early enough.

In regard to being asked if he would "go along" with the rest of the board's policies regarding COVID-19, Andrews said while he didn't disagree with the board's decisions, he "wouldn't have gone along with the group; I'm always thinking about facts and figures."

He later said he chose to close his preschool, Peakland Preschool, during COVID-19 because it was "safe for our students," and that he would "go by the recommendation of our health care providers."

He also said he would have voted to keep the mask mandate in place in Lynchburg City Schools when it was eliminated this past January.

In District 2, Day, a resident of Lynchburg since 2016, comes with a background in education and mathematics from Virginia Tech.

Day has several decades of teaching experience, along with time served as the chair of several committees that address curriculum, personnel, and academic policies. He has assisted in GED exam preparation for adults in Lynchburg.

Day credited the school system for its work at The Governor's School at Heritage High School, STEM, and nontraditional education such as for special needs students.

But, Day said there are several issues facing the school system in the immediate future, namely declining enrollment — although he noted LCS isn't the only division facing the issue and it's "not a blip" on the radar either, mentioning it could be here to stay.

Day also cited the school system's aging facilities, saying LCS needs to balance what is best for it while accounting for the needs of families should schools need to be closed.

Despite those two issues, Day said that isn't why he decided to apply for the board.

"I'm not offering myself to serve because I have a particular issue and, 'Here's a problem and boy I'm going to fix it,'" Day said during his interview.

"I don't see any glaring issues. But as I look at school boards across the country, some of them seemed to be inflamed right now."

Day is hoping to keep inflammatory rhetoric around school boards out of Lynchburg City Schools during his time on the board. School boards around Virginia and elsewhere have seen several hot-button issues surface, including proposals to ban certain books and disagreements over critical race theory.

"I don't think the controversy is serving the students well," he said. "I'd like the school board's focus should be on the students and how we can serve them as best we can."

In District 3, Preston has served in the field of education in many capacities, working as an English teacher at E.C. Glass for nearly 13 years, a principal at Amelon Elementary School in the Amherst County School system for roughly six years, and is a retired Director of Student Services for LCS, where she worked for six years.

She has multiple degrees from the University of Lynchburg in English, curriculum and instruction, and educational leadership.

Asked about the achievement gap in LCS, Preston said, "I think it's a wake-up call for all of us that we need to be aware that there are students that have difficulties that we never had, sometimes can't imagine, that are foreign nature to us."

Preston later said in her interview that building better relationships with the community will help the board figure out how to better address the needs of those in the school system.

In regards to how COVID-19 accelerated that achievement gap, Preston pushed back against the question posed by Helgeson, saying, "More importantly for me, is that all of those students are alive."

Preston said it would have been "difficult" for her to ignore the pandemic to keep pressing forward in education. She said virtual learning is "better than having them not learn at all," but that it's not on the same level of being in the classroom with an educator in the room.

"It's not ideal, but it might be warranted based on the situation we found ourselves in," she said.

Mayor MaryJane Dolan asked Preston about the current makeup of the school board and what Dolan said is the opinion of several members of that board that the majority doesn't push the superintendent and administration enough on issues.

Preston said if she "thought that students were not learning because we're not doing what we need to do in a classroom, I would question that."

"Challenge isn't the word I would use," she said, when asked if she would push other school board members to look deeper at the facts.

"I learn from you and you learn from me, so we have to consider all of those things," she said.

The three appointees will step into their roles on the school board beginning July 1. Their first meeting as board members will be held at 5 p.m. July 13 in the E.C. Glass High School Civic Auditorium.

