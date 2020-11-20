A community effort: Volunteers help distribute food for Lynchburg students leading up to holiday break

With Thanksgiving break quickly approaching, members of the Lynchburg community volunteered to help distribute packaged meals and fresh produce to students and their families on Friday.

In addition to a hot Thanksgiving lunch of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, baked apples and dinner rolls, students and families were also able to pick up extra meals from the school nutrition program for the weekend.

Lynchburg City Schools will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week. During that break, the division's curbside meal distribution at the three middle schools and two high schools will not be available.

Volunteers from Food for Thought, a Park View Community Mission food service program, passed out bags of nonperishable meals and snacks to help ensure students had meals going into the holiday break. Food for Thought distributed 200 boxes of fresh produce, donated by the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, on Friday at the city's five secondary schools for families to have for the upcoming holiday.