'A generation that has become separated': Lynchburg-area educators share how they teach about Sept. 11 today

It was easier to talk about the events of that day early on, Loos said, when students had personal and emotional experiences tied to the day. As students who were too young or not born on Sept. 11 made their way to his classroom, Loos said it became more challenging.

How he teaches about the events of that day depends on the students he has in front of him, he said. Loos said he largely leads a discussion about the Sept. 11 attacks, relying on the students to add their perspectives and ask questions.

With his high schoolers, Harris still starts out the discussion the same way he did nearly 18 years ago: by trying to make it personal for his students. Harris said he spends time showing news footage from the attacks, as well as videos of people sharing their first-hand accounts of the day’s events.

“It puts a face to it,” he said.

***

While this generation of students have no memories associated with Sept. 11, their lives have been changed because of that event.

“I always tell my kids I’m sorry that they don’t know a world before 9/11,” DeLong said.