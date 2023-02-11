Newly hired Supervisor of Career and Technical Education Robbie Dooley visited Heritage High School’s Cosmetology class Friday morning to receive a haircut.

But Dooley's visit was about more than just getting a trim — he wanted “to celebrate the success of these great students that are working so hard and bring a little attention to the program.”

Lynchburg City Schools is celebrating Career and Technical Education Month. Dooley explained a lot of the students in the program will be traveling to the Pittsylvania Career & Technical Center next Friday to compete in the SkillsUSA District competitions.

The group will compete with other cosmetology students throughout the region with a chance to go to a state competition in Virginia Beach.

“I’ve already had a couple of these students here this morning tell me we’re going to Virginia Beach and they plan on winning next Friday,” Dooley said. “If it’s anything I can do to be their cheerleader, to promote them a little bit more and bring some attention from the community and to let the community know what great things we’re doing here at Heritage High School and Lynchburg City in general.”

Senior Day’Niyah Patrick was tasked with giving Dooley a haircut, and she said in an interview she was “very excited" to do so.

Patrick said she has been braiding and doing hair from a young age and realized if she developed those skills, she could have a career and take it further. That was a reason she chose the program and plans to continue in cosmetology after high school.

“In the beginning, it was kind of rough, but I think I've grown a lot ... it feels like home,” Patrick said.

Taysia Hicks, a senior in the program, similarly said the class and program has been good for her as it has helped her to better develop skills needed after school.

Hicks explained being a nail technician and cosmetologist is something she always wanted to do.

“I think the hands-on experience has been important because I feel if it wasn't hands on, we wouldn’t be able to learn as much as we do now,” Hicks said.

Dooley said in an interview that overall, it was “such a fun day.”

“Education, working hard and attaining skills is great but a lot of times, you have to sit back and celebrate the success of the students and say, ‘Look at what we've done, look at what we accomplished,’” Dooley said.