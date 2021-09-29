A tradition returns: Randolph College's Greek Play to stage this weekend

Like many performances in 2020, the Randolph College Greek Play was moved online during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, the circa-1909 tradition returns to the Greek theater on campus with Michael Jameson's translation of Sophocles' play "Heracles & Deianeira."
Stage manager Isabel Stephens said she's missed doing theater normally over the last 18 months or so.
In a time when closeness and community has been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she's happy to get back to even the simple things, like cutting up back stage with the cast and crew.
"I missed that," she said. "That's one of the things that attracted me to theater, just the potential for closeness in a cast and crew. By and large there are a lot of people you can make connections with, and I appreciate that."
Amy R. Cohen, director of the play and classics professor at the college, said the tragedy — more commonly referred to as "Women of Trachis" — follows Heracles and his second wife Deianeira as they navigate familial troubles brought about by layers of deception and misunderstanding, complete with potions, poisons and difficult family dynamics.
“It’s not light,” Cohen laughed.
The roughly 30-member cast and crew worked to find the humor among the tragedy, Cohen said. Students returned to campus in early August — well before the fall semester was set to begin on Aug. 23 — to begin rehearsals, costume design and mask-making.
The play opens this weekend, with admission-free, public performances at 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The run time is roughly 70 minutes, Stephens said.
The play uses authentic Greek drama practices, including specially made masks and a chorus, and is performed outdoors in the Mabel K. Whiteside Greek Theatre on campus.
For Stephens, a junior history and theater double-major at Randolph College, that authenticity is what excited her most about the play.
"I appreciate the value of the history," Stephens said. "We're getting as close to what the Greeks did as possible."
Another key characteristic of a Greek play is singing and dancing, Cohen said. And while the scripts include lyrics, the music and choreography is composed and arranged by Randolph College faculty.
Stephens is the stage manager for this year's play, meaning she has a hand in just about every aspect of the play — from scheduling to blocking to cues to set design. While she held the role during the 2020 Zoom rendition of the play, Stephens said she's enjoyed getting to see the play really come to life this year.
"Part of the fun of theater is having a script and making it come alive," she said.
While performing Greek plays at the college dates back to 1909, Cohen said, the tradition had stalled before she came to Randolph College in the fall of 1999.
With a professional interest in Greek performance, Cohen said she was the "right person at the right time" to revive the tradition in 2000. Since then, the college has settled into a rhythm of holding performances every other fall.
While the pandemic interrupted that rhythm last fall, Cohen said, staff and students alike were eager to put on the show this year in person.