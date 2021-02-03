'A wake-up call': Lynchburg school board member shares COVID-19 experience

Gupta said he is experiencing mild symptoms, such as a mild cough and headache, but the fear of possibly developing more severe symptoms is hard to cope with. Especially, he said, because he has underlying health conditions.

"It is scary for your family members, for your community, for your friends and for yourself," Gupta said.

While Morrison and Sinha said their COVID-19 test results were negative, both said the experience was scary and caused even more isolation for their families.

Since he lives alone, Gupta said with going into quarantine and isolation he was worried about how he would get his meals and groceries. Luckily, members of the school board and other Lynchburg community members reached out and offered to help.

"The love in this community always stands out," Gupta said. "It's the best place in the world to live just because of the type of community we have; it's a very caring community."

Gupta said his doctors, as well as Robert Brennan, vice chair of the school board and an infectious disease doctor, have also been extremely supportive during the past week, offering comfort and advice.