A year in review: Covering education during a pandemic

Education stories were some of the biggest and most important stories nationally this year. Locally, they hit even harder.
From college students being called home from their study abroad programs to unforgettable 2020 graduation ceremonies to the zigzagging, ever-changing plans to reopen schools this fall, this beat kept me on my toes. The story about Liberty University students being called home from Rome was essential to tell because it was our paper’s first local COVID-19 story and a harbinger of what was to come.
3. Remote learning: Lynchburg City Schools parents, teachers hopeful for online classes following challenging first week
Like Career and Technical Education courses, I adapted. I learned new ways to do familiar things. I talked to parents, teachers and students through Facebook rather than at community events. I got used to virtual interviews and I covered school board meetings from my living room.
Support Local Journalism
5. Hands-on learning: During pandemic, Lynchburg-area families look for lessons in a variety of places
While parents looked to community farms and local businesses for interactive learning opportunities, I depended on parents to help me share the impact of the pandemic on their lives and their children’s education.
6. A unique challenge: Area private schools plan for full in-person reopening, see increased interest
Education issues remain at the forefront of our minds as we worry about the pandemic’s impact on students for years to come and I intend to stay on the story.
Honorable mentions:
» Disappointed, but not surprised: City Council votes against Second Amendment sanctuary declaration
» ‘Our goal is to be servants first’: How this seven-member University of Lynchburg fraternity has remained through thick and thin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!