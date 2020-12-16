 Skip to main content
A year in review: Covering education during a pandemic
Education stories were some of the biggest and most important stories nationally this year. Locally, they hit even harder.

From college students being called home from their study abroad programs to unforgettable 2020 graduation ceremonies to the zigzagging, ever-changing plans to reopen schools this fall, this beat kept me on my toes. The story about Liberty University students being called home from Rome was essential to tell because it was our paper’s first local COVID-19 story and a harbinger of what was to come.

1. LU calls study abroad students home from Rome

2. ‘Unforgettable milestone’: The making of LCS’ virtual graduation

20200531_lna_news_lcs_graduation02.jpg

Sharon Anderson, left, records her daughter, Skylar, giving her graduation speech in their home on May 22, 2020.

3. Remote learning: Lynchburg City Schools parents, teachers hopeful for online classes following challenging first week

First week of remote learning

Travis Earley, 4, works on coloring at his home in Lynchburg on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

4. ‘Learn by doing’: Hands-on career-technical courses adapt amid pandemic

Appomattox County High School Automotive Technology Course

Jonathan Garrett instructs his students while Chris Wilkerson removes a tire from a vehicle during the automotive technology course at Appomattox County High School in Appomattox on July 8.

Like Career and Technical Education courses, I adapted. I learned new ways to do familiar things. I talked to parents, teachers and students through Facebook rather than at community events. I got used to virtual interviews and I covered school board meetings from my living room.

5. Hands-on learning: During pandemic, Lynchburg-area families look for lessons in a variety of places

Smith Mountain Lake Alpaca Farm

Alpacas hang out in their pen at the Smith Mountain Lake Alpaca Farm on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

While parents looked to community farms and local businesses for interactive learning opportunities, I depended on parents to help me share the impact of the pandemic on their lives and their children’s education.

6. A unique challenge: Area private schools plan for full in-person reopening, see increased interest

Virginia Episcopal School prepares for students return

Chris Button, associate head of school, rearranges furniture to create a classroom space at Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Education issues remain at the forefront of our minds as we worry about the pandemic’s impact on students for years to come and I intend to stay on the story.

Honorable mentions:

» Disappointed, but not surprised: City Council votes against Second Amendment sanctuary declaration

» ‘Our goal is to be servants first’: How this seven-member University of Lynchburg fraternity has remained through thick and thin

» Fueling up: NASCAR pit crew surprises Lynchburg third grader

» LCS Board revises division volunteer policy

» Lynchburg-area colleges, community reacts to Falwell resignation

» Lynchburg-area high school drummers work to keep their skills sharp with 434 Drumline

» Bedford County Public Schools superintendent announces resignation

