'All hands on deck:' Lynchburg City Schools faced with 35 teacher vacancies one week before first day

One week after remaining mum on the number of staffing vacancies in Lynchburg City Schools, administrators provided clarity on the exact number of open positions they are facing less as the first day of school approaches.

As of Monday, the school system has 35 vacancies across its 687 teaching positions, or a 5% vacancy rate, according to Deputy Superintendent for Operations and Strategic Planning Reid Wodicka.

LCS currently has 14 openings in elementary education; eight middle school vacancies; nine high school vacancies; two openings at the Fort Hill Community School and two additional openings at the LAUREL Regional Program.

In regards to transportation, Wodicka said the division looks to fill 14 more bus driver positions, but he did say that all of the current routes are covered.

The school system seeks additional drivers to maintain flexibility in the case bus drivers were to become sick, the deputy superintendent said.

Since last week's news conference, the school system has updated its hiring portal — which showed more than 250 openings at the time — to reflect a little more than 150 openings as of Tuesday morning.

Similar to last week, Superintendent Crystal Edwards noted that these positions include coaching, substitute and other building staff positions, some of which aren't not needed as critically as teachers are.

Edwards noted LCS isn't the only school system facing the problem, citing nationwide staffing issues in education.

"We are looking at a teacher shortage," Edwards said. "What that meant for us is 'all hands on deck.'"

To get the positions filled, the superintendent said the school system is hiring applicants "almost 24 hours a day."

With 35 teaching positions open as Aug. 16 approaches, Edwards stopped short of calling these efforts "last minute," saying officials have been holding job fairs since March to recruit new teachers into the system.

"What you're seeing is just really the outcome of an educator shortage. It's no longer just teachers; you're seeing it with instructional assistants and substitutes," Edwards said.

As summer winds down, administrators are prepared with several options to ensure no loss in the quality of education, even considering allowing teachers or students to change schools.

Edwards said in some situations, schools may have four teachers where only three are needed due to enrollment. She said a teacher could then move to another grade level where there is a shortage, or even to a new school in the same grade level.

For students, Edwards said if the school can work it out with transportation and the parents, the children could enroll in a school not in their traditional attendance zone, as a "more efficient and productive way to use our resources."

She said down the road, parents could choose to return their children back to their normal school.

Edwards said these measures are all part of the school system's efforts to maintain quality of education amidst the shortage.

The school system also is pushing its annual Registration Day, which will take place from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Walt Ford, LCS coordinator of community relations, said in an email that as of as of July 27, the system has 7,622 pre-K through 12th grade students enrolled, and 237 students enrolled in its virtual academy.

To find out more about registration day, visit LCSEdu.net/parents/registration-information.