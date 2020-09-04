Altavista Elementary to close two classrooms after possible COVID-19 exposure

Two Altavista Elementary School classrooms will be closed until Sept. 17 after a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was in them, a school official announced Friday in a news release.

Campbell County Public Schools was made aware Thursday that the COVID-positive person had been in the classes, Director of Student Support Services Denton Sisk wrote in the release.

"This individual wore a protective mask and followed mitigation protocols. However, due to the nature of educating very young children such as pre-K and K, physical contact with these children to assist them with the first few days of school cannot be ruled out," Sisk wrote.

While the classrooms are closed, the school system will enact cleaning protocols to prepare them for reopening. Faculty members and families of students deemed close contacts with the person will be notified; affected faculty and students will be quarantined until Sept. 17, Sisk wrote.

Altavista Elementary will be open for classes Tuesday for all other students and faculty.

