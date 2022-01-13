Amherst County High, Elon Elementary schools switch to remote learning for Friday

A slew of positive COVID-19 cases caused Amherst County Public Schools officials to announce Thursday that Elon Elementary School and Amherst County High School will operate remotely Friday.

All other schools will operate as normal and meals will be available for pickup at any county public school, according to the announcement.

William Wells, assistant superintendent, said Thursday the division had 30 positive cases and 240 students quarantined. In six school days since Jan. 5, the school system has had 130 positive cases and more than 1,300 students in quarantine because of exposures in school, at home or in the community.

Wells said ACPS doesn’t have the staff to safely operate the high school and Elon Elementary in a safe manner for in-person learning Friday, Wells said. He said due to staffing challenges, Superintendent Rob Arnold and Chief Academic Officer Dana Norman would have been in the high school Friday covering classes.

Arnold said the division’s central office has been empty this week because administrators are helping cover staffing needs due to the virus surge.

“It’s all hands on deck because our goal is to keep schools open,” Arnold said.

— Justin Faulconer

