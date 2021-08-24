Amherst County High School closed after COVID-19 case reports

Amherst County High School will be closed Tuesday after "several" COVID-19 cases were reported Monday evening, the school division said.
The closure will allow the school to conduct contact tracing, Amherst County Public Schools said in a message Monday night.
The message did not disclose further details, including how many cases were reported at the school.
Monday night's announcement came the same day ACPS Assistant Superintendent William Wells sent a separate message stating there had been 17 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Amherst public schools since Friday evening.
Those positive cases were reported at Amherst County High School; Amherst, Monelison and Amelon middle schools; and Amherst, Central, Elon and Madison Heights elementary schools.
"Contact tracing has been completed and individuals that were considered to be contacts have been notified," Wells said in his message.
"With the increase in cases in our schools and community, we ask that you keep your student(s) home if the student has been exposed to someone with Covid-19, the student has Covid-19 related symptoms, or the student has tested positive for Covid-19."
As of Friday, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford and Nelson had already reported 72 positive cases of COVID-19 since this school year began. Campbell County has not been publicly disclosing case counts.