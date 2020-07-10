Amherst County outlines plan for upcoming school year

AMHERST — The roadmap to a return to school in the most unusual of circumstances was laid out Thursday before the Amherst County School Board.

Amherst County Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold presented the plan to get schools restarted in the era of COVID-19 with many challenges and changes from the normal flow of operations. A task force of more than 70 people recently worked on the document Arnold said strives to best meet the many concerns of residents who voiced feedback at a virtual town hall in early June and through a survey sent to families, which drew about a 70% response.

“We feel this document is a reflection of what we’ve heard,” Arnold said.

Arnold said 18% of parents and students said they prefer distance learning and not coming back to school, 38% favor returning to normal operations and the rest lean toward a hybrid model. With the many diverse feelings about the coronavirus pandemic, he said school officials tried to focus on common beliefs among everyone, including having the safety and well-being of students and staff as a top priority; school filling the role as the best place for students to learn while keeping options for online learning available; and following health and safety guidelines laid out to mitigate the risks.