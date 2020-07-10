Amherst County outlines plan for upcoming school year

AMHERST — The roadmap to a return to school in the most unusual of circumstances was laid out Thursday before the Amherst County School Board.
Amherst County Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold presented the plan to get schools restarted in the era of COVID-19 with many challenges and changes from the normal flow of operations. A task force of more than 70 people recently worked on the document Arnold said strives to best meet the many concerns of residents who voiced feedback at a virtual town hall in early June and through a survey sent to families, which drew about a 70% response.
“We feel this document is a reflection of what we’ve heard,” Arnold said.
Arnold said 18% of parents and students said they prefer distance learning and not coming back to school, 38% favor returning to normal operations and the rest lean toward a hybrid model. With the many diverse feelings about the coronavirus pandemic, he said school officials tried to focus on common beliefs among everyone, including having the safety and well-being of students and staff as a top priority; school filling the role as the best place for students to learn while keeping options for online learning available; and following health and safety guidelines laid out to mitigate the risks.
The goal is to reduce those risks as much as possible while still providing in-person learning opportunities, Arnold said. Mitigation strategies include 6 feet of social distancing at all times, requiring face coverings for staff and highly encouraging them as the “next line of defense” for students when the 6-foot rule can’t be adhered to, asking parents to screen children at home before the start of school and implementing hand-washing and sanitizing stations in each class and common areas.
Arnold said in the past four months he feels the school system has been innovative in responding to the crisis. “I hope that plays forward for our community to realize we will continue to meet those needs and rise to the occasion,” he said.
Elementary school
In terms of scheduling, the plan for kindergarten through fifth-grade students in the division’s six elementary schools is to have them in school Mondays through Thursdays in two groups.
Group A would go to school 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and have a “hybrid” setup from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. that involves tutoring, technical assistance, recess and physical education in more spread-out areas such as gyms, cafeterias, libraries and art rooms. This group would break for lunch at 11 a.m. and enter the instructional homeroom time from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Group B would start the day at 9 a.m. and leave at 3 p.m., starting first with the homeroom instructional time, breaking for lunch at 11:30 a.m. and starting the hybrid system at noon through 3 p.m. Fridays would be off days, during which staff members would conduct deeper cleaning of the schools, Arnold said.
“In the end, getting four days is pretty good,” he said.
Middle and high school
The school day would run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Group A would be in school Mondays and Wednesdays while Group B would engage in distance learning from home those days. Group B would be in school Tuesdays and Thursdays while Group A stays home.
In the fourth week of school, vulnerable students who need remediation, enrichment and career and technical education requirements would have half days in school and at home through distance learning.
Arnold said schools would move away from seven-period days and have a block schedule, making classes twice as long as normal.
Transportation
Bus runs would go from four — twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon under normal conditions — to six runs a day, three in the morning and three in the afternoon. Students may be as close as 3 feet on buses as long as they wear face coverings and will sit one person per seat. While not required in school, face coverings for students are required on buses, according to Arnold. School officials expect car ridership to go up and are bracing for higher transportation costs.
Nutrition, technology and extra-curricular activities
Students will eat in smaller, socially distanced and designated areas. Food will be served in disposable, covered containers and online prepayment services are highly encouraged. Students can take food home for days they won’t be in school and the division is taking steps to ensure the meals are properly preserved for bus trips.
Chromebooks will be available for all students and two platforms, Virtual Virginia and Google Classroom, are in place for core classes and electives. About 35% of families and students have indicated they do not have reliable high-speed Internet access and the division is working on getting it available to all students while measures such as mobile hot spots and access through WiFi on school grounds are in place.
In sports and other extra-curricular activities, the division awaits a decision from the Virginia High School League in mid-July on how athletics will proceed. Students must comply with social distancing guidelines.
“The last thing we want is a bunch of kids not following the mitigation plans we have in place,” Arnold said.
He told the board he believes competitions may not be held right away but the division still wants to keep students engaged in activities to the extent they can be safely held.
Moving forward
Arnold said child care is an area that drew the most concern from residents and private providers, churches, organizations and agencies are helping fill that need. “We’re trying to find as many assets and options as possible so parents will have a choice,” Arnold said. “The options will be available to our parents for child care.”
The division will have online learning available for those families who don’t wish for their children to come back until a vaccine for the virus is available, Arnold said.
“We understand we are not going to make anybody 100% happy with this plan,” he said.
The board will further review and discuss the plan during a July 20 retreat session. Arnold also plans to conduct a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday for elementary school students and families and 7 p.m. Thursday for middle and high schools.
“Every school is going to man this differently,” Dana Norman, director of academics, said of implementing the plan.
Board member David Cassise said the work is tough and uncharted territory. “Every school division is going to be different. For what it is, I like the overall direction we’re going in,” Cassise said, adding: “The more we can get kids monitored in a safe environment, the better it’s going to be.”
Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said the division is trying to educate children “the best way we can, the safest way we can and the quickest way we can” and encouraged the community to stay involved in the process.
“We need everybody on board to make this happen,” Liggon said.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.