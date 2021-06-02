Amherst County residents clash over equity lesson in secondary schools

"The school board: You need to support Dr. Arnold," Witt said. "You hired him to drive equity, he's doing it and all you're doing is driving it in the ground."

Witt ended her comments with a call to action, encouraging communities to run for the board of supervisors if they were unhappy with the decisions being made.

Susan Aigotti, a former county teacher and parent to a current county student, also spoke in favor of the lesson.

"If Black, indigenous and other students in Amherst County are old enough to experience racism, then white students are old enough to learn about those experiences," Aigotti said.

A few speakers expressed concerns the material is associated with critical race theory, a term for an academic framework examining how policies and the law perpetuate systemic racism, which has drawn backlash among conservatives across Virginia.

"Martin Luther King's movement was all about racial tolerance," community member Karen Angulo said. "It was about coming together, it's about finding a way forward, it was about measuring individual character regardless of skin color. But the opposite of what Martin Luther King stood for is being pushed today. It's racial hate and racial divide."