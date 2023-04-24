AMHERST — The Amherst County School Board appointed Lori Saunders to fill its vacant District 1 position during a meeting April 20.

Former school board member of the district, John Grieser, resigned from the position March 13.

Following the resignation, individuals who sought the position submitted their resume and letter of interest to the division by April 5, and the board reviewed the applications in its April 6 closed session.

The school board interviewed three candidates, including Monica Wright and Angela Wilder, in open session April 20 — asking each 10 questions, all identical.

Board members asked two questions each:

Why are you applying for the seat on the school board and what would be your priorities?

What are the most important issues facing the school board?

What distinguishes you from other applicants?

What qualities do you believe are important for a school board member?



What do you see as the primary duty of the school board member and how it’s different from the role of an administrator?



How should difference of opinion between school board members and administration be addressed?



What steps does the board need to maintain a good relationship with the community?



What changes would you recommend to the academic programs of the school system?



What are the major challenges facing public education in the county?



And what are the top three changes you would like to see in Amherst County Public Schools?



Saunders, also the assistant director for economic development in Amherst County, said in her interview with the board she wants to be an advocate and a voice for “those who don’t have one.”

Key priorities Saunders said she would take on as a board member are: mental health, staffing shortages, absenteeism and safety. She said absenteeism and staffing shortages are some of the biggest issues facing Amherst County Public Schools.

The term is effective May 4, and runs through Dec. 31. The seat is up for election Nov. 7.

In an interview, Saunders said she’s “really excited to be an advocate for the kids and the parents and their guardians.”

“One of the things I think is really important is that we all are on the same team, we all need to focus on the kids and how we can be their best advocate and listen, be a liaison between staff and administration, and the community,” Sanders said.