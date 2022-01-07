Amherst County schools' superintendent announces retirement

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold announced Friday his intention to retire effective July 1 after four years at the helm of the school division.

Arnold, who began in the post in July 2018, has been an educator for three decades and previously served as a teacher assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent in Campbell County Public Schools.

A Radford native and University of Virginia graduate, Arnold began his career as a seventh-grade science teacher in Campbell County and was chosen out of roughly a dozen candidates for the Amherst superintendent post. He also was a past coach in football, basketball and baseball in Campbell County.

“This decision was not made lightly, but is one that I feel is necessary for me and my family,” Arnold wrote in a letter sent Friday to the Amherst school community and posted on Facebook.

He wrote he will do everything he can to help the new superintendent make a smooth transition. He thanked administrators, teachers and staff and said "my success has always been based on your success.” He also thanked the Amherst community for giving him the opportunity to make a positive impact on the children in the county.

“Many parents and community members have given personal time and energy to make an enormous impact on the improvement of this school division,” Arnold wrote. “I encourage this community to stay engaged in public education because a community’s success is directly tied to the success of our students.”

Arnold also thanked the students, who he described as young people who have dealt with significant setbacks and trauma that has not been seen in generations.

“The children I know are more aware of their world, more flexible, less afraid of change — embracing technology and hoping that humans will work together to make this world a better place,” Arnold wrote. “I am extremely hopeful for our future and I believe that it is this generation of students who will actually make this world a better place.”

A news release Friday from the Amherst school division said Arnold's "beliefs and expectations for education have always centered around preparing all students for success post K-12, equal access to highly skilled educators, community investment in the development and success of students, and most importantly always focusing first on what is best for students.

"Under his leadership, Amherst County Public Schools has embarked on a journey to create a culture that inspires excellence in academics, career readiness and citizenship in every child, every day," the release said.

Among his achievements was the formation of a five-year comprehensive plan that has served, and will continue to serve, as a vital roadmap to success for ACPS students, the release said.

Another was his engagement in the development of a regional CTE (career and technical education) Academy as an advocate for cross-divisional networking to support the growth and development of students across the region.

"Despite the challenges and disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Amherst County Public Schools was always prepared to meet the needs of all of its students and its community by providing students with Chromebooks, learning packages, internet access, food services, and access to vaccinations and testing," the release said. "Without the leadership and vision of Dr. Robert Arnold, the students of Amherst County Public Schools would not have experienced a safe, equitable and effective education during this pandemic."

Arnold also has "set a standard for initiating collaborative relationships, engaging stakeholders, and providing leadership to the Amherst community throughout his tenure" and was named Amherst County Citizen of Year by the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce for two years, the release said.

Arnold spoke at length in the fall about the massive challenges Amherst educators face during the pandemic amid a return to full-time in person learning five days per week.

He said teachers have been exhausted with the massive workload and gave a public plea for supporting them in challenging times during the board's September 2021 regular meeting.

The division of nearly 4,000 students also is preparing to embark on a major school construction project, the largest in decades: an addition and renovation at Amherst County High School. The project, estimated as high as $21 million if fully funded and implemented, includes $13.8 million in a new auditorium, an upgrade Arnold has said is much needed, and a renovation to the cafeteria as the most pressing work.

Other features of the planned project include renovation of CTE space, improvements to Lancer Stadium and a new fieldhouse next to the baseball field.

The Amherst County School Board will soon meet to determine next steps and a timeline for naming the next superintendent. More information will be posted on the ACPS website as it becomes available, according to school officials.

Priscilla Liggon, the board’s chair, said she was saddened to hear the news of Arnold’s retirement but respects the decision.

“For the next [six] months I plan to work as hard as I can with him for the mission of the children of Amherst County,” Liggon said.

She said Arnold has done a great job steering the division. “I have enjoyed my working relationship with the superintendent,” Liggon said. “He and I have worked together well.”

Board member John Grieser said the division has been fortunate to have Arnold’s leadership during one of the most difficult times for the education system.

“He has always maintained that his primary focus is on our kids, and he has demonstrated that,” Grieser said. “He has earned the opportunity to retire and I wish him the best.” ​

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.