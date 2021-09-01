Amherst County secondary schools to remain closed Thursday

Amherst County's high school and middle schools will remain closed Thursday as officials await the results of COVID-19 tests, the school division announced Wednesday evening.
The county's secondary schools were closed Aug. 26 at the recommendation of the Virginia Department of Health after a coronavirus outbreak that school officials said was caused by a COVID-19-positive person entering a building without notifying staff.
Officials held a free testing clinic Tuesday and planned to allow students who tested negative to return to the secondary schools Thursday. After learning test results would not be delivered until late Wednesday night or early Thursday, they decided to keep schools closed an additional day.
Students are expected to log in to classes virtually, and students who test negative can return to school Friday, the school division said.