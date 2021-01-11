Amherst courts, Madison Heights school temporarily close as county's COVID-19 cases rise

As positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Amherst County, officials announced temporary closures of two local courts because of concerns related to the virus. A separate announcement from Amherst County Public Schools on Monday said Amelon Elementary School will be closed for a week because of staffing issues.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office official Facebook page said in a Jan. 10 post that Amherst General District Court will be closed until Jan. 19. Amherst Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will be closed until Jan. 15, at which time the court will reevaluate and determine an opening date, according to the post.

As of Jan. 11, the county had 1,760 positive cases of COVID-19, 45 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and COVID-19 related 10 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health's website.

Amherst County Public Schools reported a dozen positive cases since resuming school following the Christmas and New Year's holiday break, including five cases at Amherst County High School; three at Monelison Middle School and two cases each at Amherst Middle and Amelon Elementary schools.

The division announced Monday Amelon Elementary will close through Jan. 19 because of staffing issues, marking the first temporary school closure since the current school year kicked off Sept. 9.