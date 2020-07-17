Amherst looks at option for potential new auditorium, dining and lobby areas at high school

AMHERST — A new auditorium at Amherst County High School, a project school officials have said is much-needed and long overdue, recently generated discussion with architectural renderings before the county school board.
Joshua Bower, studio director for Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates, a Charlottesville-based company working with the school division on a comprehensive plan study for facilities, presented the renderings to the board during its July 9 meeting. According to the drawings, one option calls for building a new auditorium that would extend into the current rear parking lot and have an adjoining lobby that would lead into a common area connecting to a revamped cafeteria.
The option was the first to date the board has reviewed.
“This is just a concept,” Bower said in explaining how the design tackles multiple needs for the school.
No dollar figures or timetables for construction were discussed, as the talk came before discussions set to take place in upcoming months on long-range capital improvement planning for facilities. Bower also spoke to the board on a recent review of all the county’s buildings and needs that are part of the long-term facility planning.
The new auditorium and food court design, if brought into reality, would give a major makeover to the rear area of the school that was built in the mid-1950’s.
Current and former Amherst County School Board members routinely have said the current theater is outdated and in need of replacement. Kennedy Campbell, who recently graduated and was highly active in drama, referenced the desire for a new auditorium in her salutatorian speech.
Mike Henderson, past chairman of the board who stepped down in December, also mentioned the venue’s shortcomings, particularly last August when a large crowd gathered to pay tribute to Lucas Dowell, a Virginia State Police trooper who worked in Amherst and was killed in the line of duty in another locality in February 2019.
“We have a real problem there, not only for our students,” Superintendent Rob Arnold said of the current space. “We have a real problem in Amherst County, as a community space.”
Bower said the school’s current lobby area is “woefully undersized” and the option would address that, along with giving a much more expansive area for dining. Under the scenario, the current auditorium would become a black box theater area and the gymnasium and auxiliary gym no longer would front the rear parking lot.
“We would like this to show up as one of the options in the CIP plan we bring to you,” Arnold told the board.
Vice Chairwoman Abby Thompson said the design provides flexibility and may allow for the rear of the school to become much more secure, as school security has received much attention with all facilities getting vestibules, or areas that safeguard access to school.
“I like what I see,” Thompson said of the option, adding of the food court concept: “I think the students would really enjoy it.”
Board member David Cassise asked if parking would be adequate under the option, noting the project would take up most of the rear lot. Bower said handicap-accessible parking would have 30 to 40 handicap spots and the majority of parking would be across Lancer Lane in the senior parking lot and Lancer Stadium.
Cassise said he understands a new auditorium will take a lot of work and selling the concept for community support in finding a spot on the CIP plan, a process that includes dialogue with the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on the price tag and other factors.
“I’m very excited,” Cassise said after reviewing the drawings. “It’s something that’s been talked about for many, many, many years. The old auditorium is pretty embarrassing, quite honestly. This is going to be a great step, I think … for where Amherst County is trying to go.”
“Beautiful presentation,” Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon. “It’s like Christmas in July.”
Bower also spoke to the board about a host of other findings in buildings across the division and steps the company recommends taking in future years.
“We’ve gone through all your buildings. You really do get a good bill of health with your buildings,” Bower told the board, noting over time features in facilities wear out and need attention. “You’re in great shape. You’re in much better shape than the majority of school divisions we do these studies for.”
Arnold said the facilities study will help inform the board in how its CIP will look in the next decade or more and price tags will be attached to options for future consideration. Bower is set to issue a further report before the board in August.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
