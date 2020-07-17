Amherst looks at option for potential new auditorium, dining and lobby areas at high school

“I like what I see,” Thompson said of the option, adding of the food court concept: “I think the students would really enjoy it.”

Board member David Cassise asked if parking would be adequate under the option, noting the project would take up most of the rear lot. Bower said handicap-accessible parking would have 30 to 40 handicap spots and the majority of parking would be across Lancer Lane in the senior parking lot and Lancer Stadium.

Cassise said he understands a new auditorium will take a lot of work and selling the concept for community support in finding a spot on the CIP plan, a process that includes dialogue with the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on the price tag and other factors.

“I’m very excited,” Cassise said after reviewing the drawings. “It’s something that’s been talked about for many, many, many years. The old auditorium is pretty embarrassing, quite honestly. This is going to be a great step, I think … for where Amherst County is trying to go.”

“Beautiful presentation,” Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon. “It’s like Christmas in July.”

Bower also spoke to the board about a host of other findings in buildings across the division and steps the company recommends taking in future years.